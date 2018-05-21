SMN’s Merriman garners two silver medals, 200 free relay sets school record at 6A state swim and dive meet

TOPEKA — It wasn't the traditional high school swimming season for Shawnee Mission North senior Joely Merriman, but once again, she found herself in contention for multiple state titles at the Class 6A meet on Saturday at Capitol Federal Natatorium.

Merriman missed a couple of meets of the beginning of the season while she was at her college orientation at Arizona State, and then wasn't able to compete at the Sunflower League championships due to a concussion. The Arizona State signee was back in the pool at state, though, and swam to second-place times of 24.18 in the 50-yard freestyle and 51.38 in the 100-yard freestyle.

While Merriman scored most of the Indians' points with her two runner-up performances, one of the most exciting events for the SM North senior came in the 200-yard freestyle relay. Merriman teamed up with Greta Berg, Noel Rivera and Brooke Howard for a school record time of 1:43.63, which was good for 10th place.

"It's awesome," Berg said. "I just this year broke 30 (seconds in the 50 free), so it's really exciting to be a part of something that we can work together on. People depend on you. It's nice."

The same four swimmers missed out on making the 'B' final of the 400-yard freestyle relay by one place after finishing 17th in the prelims. Carlee O'Neill also competed at the state meet after joining Howard, Rivera and Berg on the Indians' 200-yard medley relay, which placed 21st in the prelims.

One positive aspect for the Indians not having Merriman for the entirety of the season was that swimmers that O'Neill were able to step in and contribute on the relay.

"It's been awesome. It's been a big commitment, but we've all worked really hard," Berg said. "We've all made best times this year."

The Indians finished 15th in the 6A team standings, while Wichita East was crowned as the state champion.