SMNW’s Gordon medals in 1-meter dive at 6A state meet

TOPEKA — Gymnastics has always been at the center of Shawnee Mission Northwest junior Celeste Gordon's heart, but that hasn't been the only sport that she's excelled at in high school.

Gordon made her second appearance in the 1-meter dive competition at the Class 6A swim and dive meet from Thursday to Saturday at Capitol Federal Natatorium. The SM Northwest junior came away with her first state medal on Saturday after finishing sixth with a score of 354.95.

"It feels pretty good," Gordon said. "I'm not used to it and after diving for only two years, it feels pretty good to be up there."

Consistency was the key to putting Gordon in position to earn a state medal. Gordon's best dives of the three-day competition came during Friday's semifinals.

"(Friday) I felt was my most consistent day — which is probably good for a diver because if everyone else is a little off, that helps me more."

Along with putting up consistent scores, Gordon had one dive in particular that boosted her confidence throughout the meet.

"My best dive was probably my double front tuck," Gordon said. "I got 7.0s on it, which is really good."

While Gordon has only been diving for two years, she has been at the varsity level for both of them to witness the development of the SM Northwest swimmers — most of which are underclassmen.

"It's really interesting — especially with the new coach (Ryan Lee) — to see how well we're going to do in the future with the freshmen coming up," Gordon said. "I think it's going to be really exciting."

Bailey Cavin led the SMNW swimmers with an 11th-place time of 25.52 in the 50-yard freestyle. Cavin was joined by Katelyn Dahl, Julie Johnson and Catie Wood on the Cougars' 200-medley relay, which placed 12th with a time of 1:57.70.

Cavin, Dahl, Wood and Skylar Brogan returned to the pool to place 14th in the 400-yard freestyle relay with time of 3:53.18. Dahl also took 14th in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 56.07.

The Cougars finished 20th in the team standings, while Wichita East claimed the 6A state title.