De Soto girls soccer earns first 5A plaque, hungry for more heading into quarterfinal matchup against MV

DE SOTO — The De Soto girls soccer team didn't need to be reminded of what happened in the 2017 Class 5A regional title game.

The Wildcats had no intentions of a second straight early postseason exit during their 5-0 win over Seaman on Thursday. After Caitlin Walton and Jordan Zade both scored in the first minute and 52 seconds, the Wildcats were well on their way to officially putting last year's 2-1 crushing loss to Shawnee Heights behind them.

"It was really good. I think we were nervous coming into the game, especially after last year," De Soto coach Jesse Smith said. "To get one goal early was huge and then to add to it so quickly really just allowed us to kind of settle down a little bit and not be so anxious and nervous. That was huge."

The win for the Wildcats (16-1-1) sent them to the 5A quarterfinals, where they'll play host to Mill Valley (14-3) at 6 tonight.

Walton wasted little time in putting the Wildcats on the board exactly a minute in when she had an easy tap-in off of a rebound. Zade blasted in a shot from the right edge of the 18-yard box 52 seconds later to open the floodgates.

"I think that really gave us the momentum that we needed to get started and get focused," Walton said. "It really carried us into the rest of the goals."

The Wildcats pushed their lead to 4-0 by halftime after Drayvhen Moore scored in the 11th minute and Mackenzie Mohl put on in the back of the net in the 38th. Maddy Mascareno added an insurance goal in the 52nd minute to help seal the Wildcats' victory.

With five different players scoring a goal apiece, Smith said that the Wildcats balanced offensive effort was indicative of the way it has been throughout the season.

"I started to think about that as the game went on. That's just pretty much how the season has gone," Smith said. "Mackenzie (Mohl) had like 20 goals coming into this game so she's obviously our main scorer, but anybody can and they've proved it throughout this season."

While the Wildcats stormed out to an early lead, being assertive in the attacking third actually wasn't their top priority against the Vikings.

"This game we really focused on defensively working as a team," Walton said. "That was mainly our focus, but it all just kind of fell into place."

Between an 11-0 win over Highland Park on May 15 in the regional semifinals and the 5-0 victory against Seaman in the title game, Smith acknowledged that it was nice for the Wildcats to earn their first plaque at the 5A level. The De Soto coach is hoping to add another 5A plaque to the Wildcats trophy case tonight, but knows that it won't be an easy task.

"We're just going to have to take a look at Mill Valley. Obviously they're a really, really tough team," Smith said. "We may be the higher seed, but I don't know if that's going to mean anything coming into this game. It's going to be great to be on our home field and be on our turf.

"That's going to be huge, but we'll try to watch some film on Mill Valley and try to game plan to the best of our ability. Ultimately we're just going to have to come out and bring our best and see where it goes from there."