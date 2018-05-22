Five Shawnee area golfers medal at boys golf state tournaments

Mill Valley's Nick Mason, St. James Academy's Grant Eaton, SJA's Frankie Failoni, Shawnee Mission Northwest's C.C. Ghilardi and SM Northwest's Joe Bultman all earned medals at either the Class 5A or 6A boys golf state tournaments on Monday.

Mason carded a round of 3-over-par, 75 to finish fifth at the 5A state tournament at Dub's Dread Golf Club. The Mill Valley freshman finished first in a playoff with Kapaun Mt. Carmel's John Baker to break a tie for fifth. Mason had two birdies, three bogeys and one double bogey.

Mill Valley's Jack Matchette and Blake Aerni both fired rounds in the low 80s to finish 25th and 26th, respectively. Matchette finished with a round of 81, while Aerni had an 82. Kyle Bonnstetter (57th place, round of 90), Nick Davie (59th, 91) and Tanner Moore (63rd, 92) rounded out the golfers for Mill Valley.

The Jaguars finished fifth in the team standings with a score of 328. St. Thomas Aquinas won the tournament with a score of 296, while Kapaun Mt. Carmel was 18 strokes back in second. Aquinas freshman Michael Winslow shot a round of 69 to win the tournament by three shots.

St. James didn't qualify as a team, but had two of its three golfers crack the top 20 to come away with state medals. Eaton and Failoni carded respective rounds of 79 and 80 to place 13th and 19th. Connor Cook finished 53rd with a round of 88.

De Soto placed 11th in the team standings with a score of 379. Spencer Thurlow placed 65th with a low round of 92 for the Wildcats. Ethan Iddings (69th, 94), Levi Hansen (71st, 95), Brannon Bell (79th, 98), Drew Hongslo (84th, 103) and Denver Morris-Lovell (87th, 106) rounded out the golfers for De Soto.

Ghilardi led a trio of SM Northwest golfers who competed in the 6A tournament at Ironhorse Golf Course. The Kansas signee finished second in a playoff against Olathe East's Daniel Gutgesell to place 10th after shooting a round of 76. Ghilardi carded four birdies, six bogeys and on double bogey to finish at 4-over.

Bultman also medaled after shooting a round of 77 to place 15th. Nick Stewart fired a round of 103 to finish 80th for the Cougars.

Washburn Rural's Parker Beal became a two-time state champion after finishing with a round of 69.

Shawnee Mission East won the team title by one stroke over Blue Valley North with a score of 306.