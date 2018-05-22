Mill Valley girls soccer looks to keep offense rolling in 5A quarterfinals matchup against De Soto

Hat tricks have not been an uncommon occurrence for the Mill Valley girls soccer team this season.

The Jaguars have already had two players record hat tricks this postseason with Payge Bush netting three goals in a 6-1 win over St. James on May 15 in the regional semifinals and Peyton Wagoner achieving the same feat in a 7-0 shutout of Shawnee Heights on Thursday in the title game.

Mill Valley (14-3) will look to keep racking up the goals at 6 tonight when they travel to De Soto (16-1-1) for a Class 5A quarterfinal matchup. The Jaguars are trying to reach the Class 5A state tournament — which will be held Friday at Saturday at Hummer Sports Park in Topeka — for the second time in the last three years.

"I'm just really happy. The girls are playing well right now," Mill Valley coach Arlan Vomhof said. "This is where we wanted to be. Hopefully we can progress to Memorial Day weekend."

One of the perks of the Jaguars' 7-0 win over Shawnee Heights was that it allowed Vomhof to get his reserves a lot of minutes in a postseason match.

"We had a lot of young girls get some time tonight, and that's what we wanted to get some experience. It was good because we were able to maintain the speed and composure that we wanted," Vomhof said. "They didn't miss a beat. We just kept right on and scored some goals with our younger girls in there, too. We feel very confident. We played well. We did what we needed to do."

Some of the younger girls on Vomhof's squad have already been fixtures in his Starting XI. Wagoner has had three hat tricks during the Jaguars' five-game winning streak.

"I'm having a really good season," the freshman forward said. "My team has helped me out a lot."

Wagoner's speed up top has posed a problem for opposing back lines and goalies this season. The Jaguars' frantic pace in the attacking third is something Wagoner has enjoyed contributing to.

"We played really fast and controlled the ball well," Wagoner said. "We were playing faster than them when they didn't have the ball, so it was really good."

Along with having potent offenses, the Jaguars and Wildcats have had stingy defensive play throughout the season — allowing less than a goal per game. The Jaguars have outscored their opponents, 72-14, this season. The Wildcats have outscored their opponents, 105-12.

Vomhof has been pleased that the Jaguars have played with the same intensity no matter the caliber of the opposing team.

"The focus is there. We've talked about that when you step on the field, it's got to be 100 percent regardless of who you're playing," Vomhof said. "As you move up in the tournament, obviously it's going to be more difficult. Hopefully luck stays with us and the girls stay healthy and things go our way."