SMNW girls soccer set to face SMW after thrilling victory over BVNW in regional title game

OVERLAND PARK — When Shawnee Mission Northwest junior Caroline Sanders lined up next to senior Lizzie White to take an indirect free kick in quadruple-overtime of the Cougars' Class 6A regional championship matchup against Blue Valley Northwest on Thursday, there was any doubt in her mind about what was going to happen next.

"I told myself before I kicked that this is going to be a goal," Sanders said. "I was like, 'Lizzie, you've just got to touch it and I'm just going to hit it and hope for the best.' That's basically what happened."

Sanders' shot into the upper 90 clinched a 2-1 victory for the Cougars to send them to the 6A quarterfinals for the first time in school history. The Cougars (8-8-2) will take on SM West (15-2-1) at 7 tonight at the Shawnee Mission Soccer Complex with a trip to the 6A state tournament on the line.

"We get to play more soccer," an emotional Todd Boren told his team after the game. "You are one of the best teams in the state."

Boren's teams have had their fair share of success in the regular season during his 15 years at the helm, but the regional finals was a hump that the Cougars had never quite been able to get over until Thursday.

"We tell these girls all the time that they have the ability to do it. We push them," Boren said. "Some days we don't like each other, but this is why we get after it and this is why we do it. I'm just so proud of these girls. It's about freaking time we got one."

The Cougars, who were the 11th overall seed out of the four 6A Northeast regionals, in the began their postseason run with a 7-0 win over Harmon on May 15. With the Huskies pulling off the upset against third-seeded Olathe East, the Cougars were suddenly in the position of hosting the regional final.

Boren's squad elected to play the Huskies on Wednesday since the Cougars had graduation on Thursday. The SM Northwest coach could tell that the Cougars were fatigued from playing the night before, and the Huskies took advantage of it when Lindsay Hollier scored off of a corner kick in the 22nd minute.

The Huskies' 1-0 lead held for the next 50 minutes, but the Cougars were knocking on the door for an equalizer late in the second half. That final came when Sanders rifled a free kick into the box that White headed in to tie it up in the 72nd minute.

"I just remember the ball coming to me and I think I was standing on the far post. I just hit it in," White said. "That's all I can remember. I've had chances like that before and not put them away. This one I'm so thankful I did."

However, SM Northwest's chance for equalizer wasn't the only thing that was building up. A line a storms was approaching from the northwest, and it finally came through after the Cougars and Huskies were still tied at 1-1 at the end of two 10-minute overtimes.

The game was suspended to 2 p.m. Thursday, and resumed in two-five minute golden goal overtime periods with penalty kicks looming if neither team scored.

The Cougars took charge on the restart and nearly ended it on two occasions during the first five-minute overtime. They kept the foot on the gas during the second five-minute overtime and earned the indirect free kick just 30 seconds in. Adriana Bobki put pressure on BV Northwest goalie Rachel Bagley to illegally pick up the ball with her hands after receiving a back pass from her center back. That set the stage for Sanders' heroics with the indirect free kick from just inside the 18-yard box.

"We had never ever won this before so we came out and said, 'Hey. We have nothing to lose. We just have to put everything on the field and this could be our last chance,'" Sanders said. "We just put everything on the field."

In order to advance to the state tournament on Friday and Saturday at the Olathe District Activity Center, the Cougars will have to avenge a 3-1 loss to the Vikings from April 19. White realizes that the Cougars are coming in as the underdog, but all she wanted was a chance to make it to the state tournament and she's got it.

"There's no way to quantify it in words. We've been asking for this every single year and to finally come out and do it," White said. "We haven't had the best season record wise. We dropped some games, but to come out and get this end result is all that matters. We showed up to play when it counted. I couldn't be prouder of our whole team effort."