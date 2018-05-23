Mill Valley girls soccer moves on to 5A state tournament after edging De Soto in penalty kicks

DE SOTO — With the De Soto and Mill Valley girls soccer both allowing less than one goal per contest this season, something was going to have to give going into Tuesday's Class 5A quarterfinal matchup.

When De Soto sophomore Mackenzie Mohl gave the Wildcats a 1-0 lead in the 14th minute, the Jaguars trailed for the first time in nearly a month. Between the win-or-go-home implications and playing their USD 232 rival, Mill Valley coach Arlan Vomhof knew his squad would have to stay composed more so than at any other point of the season.

Senior Payge Bush came through with the equalizer for the Jaguars in the 17th minute after ripping in a shot in from 15 yards out, but tensions remained high for both teams for the remainder of regulation and through four overtimes periods to bring it to penalty kicks. The Jaguars kept their cool during PKs to edge the Wildcats, 4-1, to clinch a Class 5A state tournament berth for the second time in the last three seasons.

"Oh, it's awesome. Horrible way to get there, but I give (De Soto coach) Jesse (Smith) credit," Vomhof said. "He's got a good team. They were more than we thought we were going to be faced with tonight.

"They came out and played a great game and they got us frazzled in the first half. They had a goal that when she shot it, I didn't think it was going to go in. It hit the crossbar and I thought it was going to come out and it snuck in. That put us in a hole, so we had to get out. Their game plan was good. We needed to settle down and in the second half we finally settled down and started doing some stuff we wanted to do."

With the Jaguars (15-3) not quite being a full strength offensively due to standout freshman Peyton Wagoner battling calf cramps, Vomhof acknowledged that it was that much more important to dictate the tempo in the midfield rather than to try to speed things up.

"We needed to slow things down and control the mid and do a little bit better with possession because they were knocking it long to players up on top and we were trying to bring it down," Vomhof said. "The second half we finally figured stuff out with settling it and moving it in the midfield and doing what we needed to. We had a lot of opportunities where it would've been nice if we would've taken care of it in regulation instead of going into PKs."

The Jaguars nearly struck first shortly before Mohl's goal, but De Soto senior goalie Taylor Rogers was able to make a save despite colliding with Mill Valley senior forward Adde Hinkle. Rogers had to exit the game since there was a stoppage of play, but she came right back in after being checked out on the sidelines.

"She took that knock in the face right off the bat and battled through it. Her nose might be broken," said Smith of Rogers. "I can't tell. I can tell you that if I got hit in the nose, I'd cry like a baby. She was able to just kind of shake it off, get back in goal and just make huge save after huge save.

"That's what you expect from a senior that's potentially facing elimination. As she looks back, she's not going to have anything to be disappointed about."

Rogers went on to make nine saves — including one on a point-blank attempt just 20 seconds after Mohl scored. With fellow senior Alex Schemmel anchoring a stingy De Soto back line, Rogers hasn't been challenged with regularity in a fair share of the Wildcats' games, but Smith said the DHS keeper showed why she's going on to play in college at Baker with her performance against the Jaguars.

"The thing about it is that Taylor leads our girls soccer program with career shutouts. I can't remember how many, but she's had 11 or 12 on the season," Smith said. "She's been a three-year starter. She's had an unbelievable defense in front of her for those years."

While Rogers and the Wildcats fended off chance after chance for the Jaguars for most of the night, De Soto (16-2-1) also had a few golden opportunities to add another goal. In a similar fashion to how the Jaguars responded to Mohl's goal, the Wildcats went into attack mode right after the restart following Bush's equalizer. Mill Valley goalie Bailey Heffernon was able to battle through traffic to make the save.

Heffernon also found herself in a 1-v.-1 situation in the early stages of triple overtime when De Soto senior Caitlin Walton had an open shot from the left edge of the 6-yard box. The Iowa State signee was able to stand her ground, though, and was able to keep the Wildcats from getting the golden goal.

When the Jaguars and Wildcats went to penalty kicks, the two goal scorers from regulation came up in the first round. Mohl and Bush calmly stepped up to make their shots to keep things all square.

After Kendra Bross put one in the back of the net for Mill Valley, Heffernon came up with a save on Morgan LaPlante's attempt to give the Jaguars a 2-1 edge. Cori Carver put the onus on the Wildcats after making her PK, and Walton followed by sending her shot over the crossbar to make it 3-1 Mill Valley after three rounds.

That brought up Mill Valley senior Madison Irish with the chance to end it with a make. Irish did just that to send the Jaguars back to the state tournament for the first time since her sophomore year.

"It felt really good," Irish said. "It was nerve-racking, but since they missed their two, it was a lot less nerve-racking."

The Jaguars will meet Maize (16-2) at 7 p.m. Friday at Hummer Sports Park in Topeka in the 5A state semifinals. The other semifinals will pit Blue Valley Southwest (17-0-1) against Bishop Carroll (15-3-1). The championship game will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, while the third-place game will kick off at noon.

"It's so much fun playing soccer with these girls," Bush said. "I just want to keep it going for as long as possible and hopefully they feel the same way."

While the loss to the Jaguars was a tough one to swallow for the Wildcats, they'll have the support of their USD 232 counterpart.

"Just good luck to Mill Valley," Smith said. "I'd love to see them go in and win it all with being a district school and having knocked us out. I'll be following them."