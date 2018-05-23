SMNW girls soccer upends SM West, 3-2, to advance to 6A state tournament

OVERLAND PARK — After giving up two late goals in a loss to Shawnee Mission West in the regular season, the Shawnee Mission Northwest girls soccer team was determined to not let lightning strike twice during Tuesday's Class 6A quarterfinal matchup against the Vikings.

West was able to make things interesting with a goal with 11 minutes to go, but the Cougars didn't allow the Vikings to get an equalizer while holding on for a 3-2 win to punch their ticket to the Class 6A state tournament for the first time in school history. Northwest will take on Washburn Rural at 5 p.m. Friday at the College Boulevard Activity Center in the state semifinals.

"We've been practicing really hard and how all of our hard work is paying off," SM Northwest junior Hannah Coates said. "We finally won and we're going to state, so I'm super excited. Our whole team is really pumped, and our coaches couldn't be more happy."

The Cougars grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 31st minute when Eden Fridlington scored off a free kick from Megan Nugent.

The Vikings pulled level in 44th minute, but the Cougars had a quick and emphatic answer. Brooke Haley put SM Northwest back up by one with a goal in the 47th minute, and Adriana Bobki added another in the 49th to put the Cougars in the driver's seat.

"They tied it up, 1-1, right after halftime because they came in really wanting to tie it up. We were able to somehow keep pushing and we got a goal, and a few minutes after that we got another one. With about 10 minutes left or so, they scored and it was 3-2. So we just had to fight really hard and we were able to pull it off."

Along with putting together a balanced offensive performance with the goals from Fridlington, Haley and Bobki, Coates was proud of how the SM Northwest back line and backup goalie Ada Heller remained composed down the stretch. Heller came in after Kelley Dungan got injured, but the Cougars are hopeful that their starter will clear concussion protocol to play this weekend.

The Cougars and Vikings were deadlocked at 1-1 in the regular season matchup on April 19 before West scored twice in the final 19 minutes to come away with the victory. Northwest had a few other contests in the regular season where goals late in the second half cost them a win or a draw, but Coates said the Cougars have come together when it's mattered most.

"We've had that happen a lot where it's 0-0 the whole game until like 10 minutes left, something happens and we let a goal in. Tonight we wanted it really, really bad since we came in being the underdog and everything," Coates said. "We were able to keep them from scoring at the end there. It took a lot of hard work."

Northwest has outscored its opponents, 12-3, on its postseason run. The Cougars (9-8-2) will look to keep rolling into semifinals at the Junior Blues (17-1-1).

"We've been working really hard this season on actually finishing our goals. We've been doing that in practice a lot," Coates said. "We were finally able to do that tonight. It couldn't be a better time to do that."

The other semifinal matchup will feature Blue Valley West (17-2) and Manhattan (15-4). If the Cougars win, they'll play in the championship game at 2 p.m. Saturday at CBAC. Northwest will play at noon Saturday at CBAC if they come up short against the Junior Blues.