Mill Valley baseball set to take on Bishop Carroll in 5A state quarterfinals after outlasting De Soto in regional final

The Class 5A regional championship baseball game between the Mill Valley and De Soto was everything MV coach Jeff Strickland thought it would be and then some on May 15 at 3&2 West.

Strickland's squad grabbed an early lead after scratching across two runs in the top of the first, but the Wildcats answered with one in the home half before finally tying it in the seventh. With the Wildcats having the winning run 90 feet away with one out, Strickland had a feeling of déjà vu from coming up short last year.

The Jaguars stood their ground, though, to get out of the jam, and retook the lead in the top of the eighth to earn a 3-2 win — which clinched Mill Valley a trip to the state tournament for the fifth time in the last nine years. Mill Valley (14-8) will take on third-seeded Bishop Carroll (19-3) in the final quarterfinal game of the 5A state tournament, which will begin today at Wichita State's Eck Stadium.

"It was a great game. Last year we were on the losing end of a tight game," Strickland said. "It's good to come out on the good side. De Soto played their rear ends off. They did great.

"For our guys, it was just our day. We'd showed a lot of tenacity and stayed with it. We didn't hang our heads. I'm so proud of these kids."

Runs were at a premium with Wichita State commit Quinton Hall taking the mound for Mill Valley and Iowa Western signee Conner Mackay pounding the strike zone for De Soto. The only extra-base hit of the game came off the bat of Mill Valley's Johnathan Contreras, who belted an RBI triple to deep right field to give the Jaguars a 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Contreras later scored on an error to push the lead to 2-0.

"I'm starting to feel more comfortable. My coach said to start freeing it up," Contreras, who also had an RBI triple to the opposite field in the Jaguars' 3-0 win over Turner in the semifinals, said. "I was really tense towards the middle to beginning of the year and he noticed it, so he just said to free it up and that's what I've been doing."

Mackay was able to get one of those runs back when he supported his own cause with an RBI single in the bottom of the first. The De Soto senior and Hall put up zeros the rest of the way until the bottom of the seventh.

"Playing in a one-run ballgame, you get both crowds in it and it makes an atmosphere like you can't believe. I've never played in a game like that before," Mackay said. "It would have been nice to spread them, but having it go neck and neck, seeing the fire in them and getting riled up with them and getting us riled up — you can't ask for a better ending. We may have lost, but we lost in front of our home crowd. It's a tough one to swallow, but I couldn't have asked for a better ending."

Hall added, "It was an amazing matchup — two of the best pitchers in the state of Kansas. Credit to De Soto High School for amazing competing."

With the Wildcats down to their last three outs, they used nothing but small ball to suddenly load the bases. Dylan Nimrod's bunt single set the tone on the first pitch of the inning. Darren Winans then laid down a sacrifice bunt, but ended up reaching on an error to put two on with no one out. Connor Strouse followed suit on the very next pitch and ended up reaching safely to load the bases.

Bryce Mohl tied up with with a sacrifice fly to bring up Tony Slaughter. Hall elected to intentionally walk the De Soto catcher to load the bases back up. That set up a showdown between Mackay and Hall, and the Jaguars' ace ended up winning it by striking out the De Soto senior. Hall then got out of the jam by getting Jack Barger to line out to first.

"That last inning, we just stayed composed and fought hard," Hall said. "It got into extra innings and we just did it from there."

Isaac Ammann led off the eighth for the Jaguars with a single up the middle. Ammann followed up his single by taking second on a wild pitch and stealing third to set the table for Hall to drive him in with a sacrifice fly. Hall led the Jaguars with two hits and an RBI.

"I knew he was going to give me some first-pitch strikes," Hall said. "I just had to get ahead in the count and get on base for my team."

Mackay went the distance for the Wildcats — allowing three runs (two earned) on seven hits while striking out eight and walking one. Hall went stride for stride with his counterpart by allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits while fanning five and walking four. Ethan Keopke came on to get the save in the eighth.

The pitching staffs for the Wildcats and Jaguars were locked in during their respective semifinal matchups as well. Jacob Droegemeier and Aaron Mackay combined for a shutout in the Wildcats' 9-0 win over Wyandotte. Nolan Sprague tossed a four-hitter for the Jaguars in a complete game shutout.

"Every kid contributed. Our seniors stepped up," Strickland said. "The pitching staff — these guys since Day 1, I just sound like a broken record, but they come to work every day. Right now it paid off for them tonight."

With a majority of the players from each team having already left about 30 minutes after the game, Mackay still wasn't quite ready to leave his home field. After a few emotional hugs with his teammates, he headed across the diamond to personally congratulate Strickland. Tempers had escalated late in the game when Hall got upset after Slaughter tagged him out on a dropped third strike, but Mackay wanted to reiterate that the Wildcats had nothing but respect for the Jaguars.

"It's just a game when it all boils down. They played their hearts out and there's no need to be nasty to each other," Mackay said. "At the end of the game, we're all ball players and we're all out here just trying to have a fun game. I don't want them to know that we have hate towards them whatsoever. I love them and I love these guys and that's how this game is played. That's how it should be played."

The season came to a close for the Wildcats with a record of 17-5. Despite falling short of the state tournament, Mackay didn't consider the Wildcats' season to be anything close to a disappointment.

"The way that we started and the way that we answered, our coach (Joel Thaemert) challenged us … We were 5-4 and he was like, 'What are we doing?'" Mackay said. "The way that we responded, I couldn't have asked for a better season than that. That was surreal. I have no words to explain the fire that we brought."

The Jaguars will try to keep rolling when they take on Bishop Carroll today. The time of today's game between the Jaguars and Golden Eagles is up in the air with the tournament being played on a rolling schedule. The first quarterfinal matchup of the day will feature Shawnee Heights (20-2) and Great Bend (9-13) at 11 a.m. Seaman (18-4) will take on Blue Valley Southwest (16-6) 25 minutes after the game between Shawnee Heights and Great Bend goes final. Wichita Heights (20-2) will go up against Maize (14-8) before the Jaguars and Golden Eagles play the final game of the day.

If the Jaguars can upend the Golden Eagles, they will play either Wichita Heights or Maize at 1:15 p.m. Friday in the semifinals. The championship game is scheduled for 5:45 p.m. Friday, and the third-place game is set for 3:30 p.m.

"It's always fun getting in the tournament," Strickland said. "If you put together three straight, special things can happen."