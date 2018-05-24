Mill Valley softball rolls into 5A state tournament on 11-game winning streak, set to take on Goddard today

After getting a taste of the Class 5A state tournament last year with a fourth-place finish, the Mill Valley softball team isn't content with just being in the field this year going into its quarterfinal matchup against Goddard today at Maize High School.

The fourth-seeded Jaguars (18-4) coasted past Highland Park, 15-0, and Lansing, 11-2, to win a regional title, and are riding an 11-game winning streak heading into the state tournament.

"I think our team is better than we were last year. Last year we were happy to be there, obviously, but this year we really expected it," Mill Valley softball coach Jessica DeWild said after the Jaguars' win over Lansing. "We knew that we were good. We knew that if we played our game that it was going to be hard for anybody to beat us. We fired on all cylinders today."

Jess Garcia cranked two home runs in the regional title game, but no one player has had to do the heavy-lifting in the Jaguars' lineup this season. Mill Valley has scored nine runs or more 10 times during its 11-game winning streak.

"We really hit one through nine. There's really not a hole in our lineup," DeWild said. "We play around (with the lineup), we shuffle it — it can be anybody any day. That's helping because we can build those rallies, but also you can't hide a player. So those pitchers have to go at everybody. It's just unrelenting with our lineup."

Two of the Jaguars' three seniors have set the tone from the top of the lineup in leadoff hitter Peyton Moeder and Lilly Blecha in the two hole.

"It's a good feeling to get is started and that gets everyone hyped," Moeder said. "It's just fun for us to get on and be aggressive from the very start."

Moeder was also the Jaguars' leadoff hitter last season, but Blecha has moved up in the order for her senior campaign. While Blecha has enjoyed being able to do more damage at the plate hitting behind Moeder, she prides herself on making a big impact when she's not on the field.

"I love getting things going and I love being the loudest one," said Blecha of leading chants for the Jaguars in the dugout. "I find myself to always be cheering no matter what ever if we're down because it always helps. It always helps to talk to your teammates and let them know you're supporting them."

While Moeder and Blecha have been fixtures at the top of the order, a big reason for the Jaguars' offensive success in the second half of the season has been the emergence of freshman Ava Bredwell.

"The top of the lineup is great about getting the table set for those girls in the middle, but Ava has been hitting great in that three spot. We moved her up just because she's just been so consistent," DeWild said. "She's so fast. We almost always have the table set for Jess (Garcia), Lauren (Florez) and Grace Abram has been lights out right now.

"We're just really all clicking right now. And they have a lot of confidence. They get in there and they expect to hit the ball. They get mad if they don't hit the ball. We're really confident right now. Really confident."

After being thrown into the fire as the Jaguars' ace last year as a freshman, Florez hasn't missed a beat in the circle as a sophomore. With Shelby Bonn graduating last year, freshman Callie Shryock has slid into the No. 2 spot in the Jaguars' rotation.

"We're at our 'A' game right now — pitching, fielding and at the plate," DeWild said. "It's a great time for it all to be clicking, but this is 11 (wins) in a row and in all 11 we've been rolling."

The 5A state tournament will begin with Shawnee Heights (22-0) taking on Maize South (13-9) at 11 this morning. First pitch between Mill Valley and Goddard (16-6) will follow 25 minutes after the conclusion of Shawnee Heights/Maize South.

"It's been a dream come true," Abram said. "Our team is very united and we all work very well together. It makes being a leader very easy when your team has got your back."

The winners of the first two semifinals are scheduled to meet at 11 a.m. Friday. The other two semifinals will pit Bishop Carroll (20-2) against Goddard-Eisenhower (14-8) and Seaman (19-3) against St. Thomas Aquinas (15-7). The championship game is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday, while the third-place game is set for 3 p.m.