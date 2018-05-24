Moeder mashes Mill Valley softball past Goddard in 5A state tournament quarterfinals

MAIZE — Between peppering the ball all over the field and utilizing her speed, Mill Valley senior Peyton Moeder has enjoyed every aspect of being the leadoff hitter for the Jaguar softball team between.

Moeder did that and much more for the Jaguars, as she led Mill Valley to a 7-4 win over Goddard in the quarterfinals of the Class 5A state softball tournament on Thursday at Maize.

With the Jaguars' balanced lineup, Moeder doesn't feel any sort of pressure to set the tone from the top of the order. Moeder reached on an error in the first and singled to lead of the third, but in her third plate appearance, she had the table set to do some damage herself. Grace Abram and Grace Lovett singled before Payton Totzke came through with a two-out RBI to bring up Moeder.

The Valparaiso signee used the same approach at the plate her third time up, but one wouldn't know it with the way Moeder crushed a three-run home run to right, which gave the Jaguars a 7-0 lead in the fourth inning.

"We had runners on first and second and honestly I wasn't thinking about hitting it hard," Moeder said. "I was just going to move them. She pitched me my favorite pitch, so I just went with it."

While Moeder highlighted another big day for the Mill Valley offense, sophomore Lauren Florez kept the Lions guessing at the plate by effectively mixing in her changeup. Florez only allowed one hit through five innings before the Lions scratched across two runs apiece in the sixth and seventh innings. Goddard had the tying run at the plate in the seventh, but Florez was able to finish off the Lions to go the distance.

"It was nice," Florez said. "I was just getting up in my counts and then when they would hit the ball, my defense was solid all game."

After advancing to the state semifinals for the second straight year, the next task at hand for the Jaguars (19-4) is trying to take down the two-time defending state champions in Shawnee Heights. The T-Birds (23-0) run-ruled Maize South, 13-3, to punch their ticket to the semifinals. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m. Friday at Maize High School.

"We're ready for it. We've been waiting for it," Mill Valley coach Jessica DeWild said. "We know they're really good, but we think we're really good, too, so I think it's going to be a heck of a softball game tomorrow morning."