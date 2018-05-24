SMNW baseball gears up for 6A state tournament quarterfinal matchup against top-seeded Blue Valley

Falling short in extra innings against Shawnee Mission East with the Sunflower League championship on the line didn't sit well with the Shawnee Mission Northwest baseball team, but the Cougars were champing at the bit to get another shot against the Lancers in the postseason.

The Cougars' wish was granted when they met the Lancers in the 6A regional championship game, and they made the most of the opportunity. Northwest punched its ticket to the 6A state tournament for the first time since 2015 after edging SM East, 3-2. The Cougars (13-9) will take on top-seeded Blue Valley (19-3) today at KU's Hoglund Ballpark in the quarterfinals of the state tournament.

"It feels unreal. They're a great ball club," SM Northwest coach Domenic Mussat said. "(Shawnee Mission East coach Will) Gorden has done an awesome this year with them. Any time you can come out and be on top of a good team like that, it's a great feeling."

Northwest reached the regional title game with a 10-2 win over SM South in the semifinals on May 14. The Cougars then fell in a 2-0 hole in the first inning against the Lancers, but inclement weather forced the game to be suspended to May 16. Play resumed in the third inning, and the scored remained 2-0 in favor of the Lancers until the top of the sixth.

Maranatha Christian Academy transfer Jordan Linderer delivered the timely hit for the Cougars with a two-run single to tie it. The Cougars then capitalized on an SM East error when Ty Lindenman scored to give them a 3-2 lead.

"I knew (Dalton) Mall threw hard and I knew he was throwing strikes and I knew he was going to try to attack me, so I just sat fastball," Linderer said. "He threw it first pitch and I just beat him."

That was all the offense that George Specht needed, as he continued to dazzle on the mound for the Cougars. The SM Northwest senior struck out nine without allowing a walk while throwing complete game. Specht limited the Lancers to four hits, and both runs against him were unearned.

"He's just been phenomenal. The four years we've had him, he's just been the type of player every coach wants," said Mussat of Specht. "He gets up there and he battles no matter where he's at. No matter where he's at on the field, he wants to win. He's a competitor. It's been awesome to have him for four years."

The Lancers made Specht sweat a little bit in the seventh, but he was able to get out of it unscathed. Justin Randa singled and John Weedman was hit by a pitch to put two on with one out. Specht got Daniel Hammond to ground out before fanning Blake Herbez to end it.

"So far in my life, it's probably the best feeling that I've had," Specht said. "I had to do it for my teammates. They're pretty much my brothers, so I just put it all out there for them today."

Specht and the Northwest pitching staff has been one of the strengths of the Cougars this season. While the Cougars are the No. 8 seed in the state tournament, they have a lot of confidence behind their rotation of Josh Flack, Mark Adamiak and Specht.

"It makes winning a lot easier. You don't have to put as many runs up on the board," Linderer said. "I'm just so thankful for them and I hope we can continue. They're good."

The Class 6A state tournament will be on a rolling schedule — starting with Blue Valley Northwest (17-5) and Washburn Rural (14-8) at 11 this morning. Derby (16-6) will play Olathe Northwest (15-7) 25 minutes following the end of the BVNW/Rural game. The Cougars will be in action against Blue Valley for the third game of the day, which will begin 25 minutes after Derby/Olathe Northwest. The final quarterfinal matchup will feature Free State (16-6) and Haysville-Campus (15-7).

If the Cougars can knock off Blue Valley, they will play either Free State or Haysville-Campus at 1:15 p.m. Friday in the semifinals. The championship game is set for 5:45 p.m. Saturday, while the third-place matchup will be at 3:30 p.m.