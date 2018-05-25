Mill Valley baseball falls to Bishop Carroll, 2-0, in 5A state quarterfinals

WICHITA — Mill Valley baseball coach Jeff Strickland felt that his team was nearly flawless in two of the three critical components of the game, but that wasn't quite enough for the Jaguars in their 2-0 loss to Bishop Carroll in the quarterfinals of the Class 5A state tournament on Thursday at Wichita State's Eck Stadium.

Strickland got all he could ask for from starter Quinton Hall — who limited Carroll to two runs on two hits over 5 1/3 innings — and had no complaints about the Jaguars' defensive effort. However, one of the Eagles' hits led to a run and the other scored a run. The Jaguars had four hits, but couldn't put up a crooked number on the scoreboard against Brady Brockover.

"Quinton was fantastic on the mound. Defensively we were really, really good," Strickland said. "We could not get a big hit in the moment. All the credit goes to their guy (Bockover).

"The dude competes. He's an all-state kid for a reason. He did very, very well."

Jack Ebright sparked the Eagles with a leadoff double before later scoring on a fielder's choice in the first. Hall did not allow another hit until the sixth when Richard Lara Jr. ripped an RBI double to right.

"I felt like my curveball was doing good and had good movement," Hall, who struck out four and walked three, said. "I just got ahead of batters and my defense did the rest. Credit to Carroll for putting up a fight against us."

The Jaguars brought the tying run to the plate after Ethan Judd hit a two-out bloop double to left, but Bockover retired Ethan Keopke to finish off his four-hit shutout.

While the loss stung for the Jaguars, it still served as a special experience for Hall, who will be seeing much more of Eck Stadium after committing to Wichita State.

"It was amazing. At first I was nervous," Hall said. "I don't know why, but as the game started going on and getting around, I was just settling in and acting normal. It was just a good opportunity for me for my future."

The games prior to the Mill Valley/Carroll showdown didn't do much to help Hall's or anyone else's nerves. The Jaguars and Golden Eagles were tentatively scheduled to play at 5:45 p.m., but the first pitch didn't end up being thrown until three hours later. There were two rain delays in Shawnee Heights' 10-2 win over Great Bend. Seaman rallied past Blue Valley Southwest for a 3-2 victory in nine innings after the Vikings and Timberwolves were scoreless through eight. Wichita Heights edged Maize, 1-0, in 12 innings.

"We got into town around noon. We actually went and ate and checked into our hotels," Strickland said. "We got the guys in the air conditioning, got their minds off everything and then we came out here. I think our mind-set was actually great.

"These dudes have battled all year. They've had the right mind-set. They've worked hard and they know what hard work is. Tonight it wasn't their night. We just didn't get it done."

Carroll (20-3) will play Wichita Heights (21-2) at 1:15 today, while the Jaguars closed the season with a record of 14-9.

"I feel like it was an amazing season with the boys. A lot of people doubted us and we showed them that we could be a team that could make it far, make it to state and that's what we did," Hall said. "We played our hearts out all year and backed up each other. We were just there for each other."