SMNW baseball has 6A state quarterfinal matchup with BV rescheduled to today due to inclement weather

Inclement weather prevented the Shawnee Mission Northwest baseball team from playing Blue Valley in the quarterfinals of the Class 6A state tournament on Thursday at KU's Hoglund Ballpark.

The Cougars (13-9) and Tigers (19-3) are now scheduled to play at 11 this morning. The winner will take on either Free State (16-6) or Haysville-Campus (15-7) at 5:45 tonight in the semifinals.

In the two quarterfinal games that were able to be played on Thursday, Blue Valley Northwest defeated Washburn Rural, 9-3, and Derby shut out Olathe Northwest, 5-0.

The championship game was moved to 10 a.m. Saturday, while the third-place game was canceled.