Man shot in the chest during late-night disturbance

An ambulance transported a man to an area trauma center late Friday night after he was shot in the chest according to police.

Sergeant Craig Herrmann tells Operation 100 News, officers were dispatched to the Park 67 Apartments in the 6500 block of Reeder Street after several callers reported hearing gunshots in the area.

Herrmann says arriving officers located an SUV on 65th Street near Larsen Lane. Inside the SUV was a man with a gunshot wound to the chest and the man's son who was not injured.

Johnson County Med-Act transported the man to an area trauma center. Sgt. Herrmann said he did not know the man's condition, but knew he was talking when officers arrived.

A Police K-9 was used to search the area. No suspects were located during the search and police have not released any suspect information.

Sgt. Herrmann said they believe the incident started as a disturbance in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

A Crime Scene Technician from the Johnson County Crime Lab responded to the scene to assist with collecting evidence from the victim's vehicle and the parking lot. At least ten evidence markers could be seen scattered around the parking lot.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Shawnee Police at 913-631-2150 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Operation 100 News provides overnight news coverage for the Shawnee Dispatch. Follow on Twitter for real-time updates.