Today's news

Man shot in the chest during late-night disturbance

Shawnee police found a shooting victim in an SUV on West 65th Street near Larsen Lane after responding to the area to check for reports of gunshots heard.

Mike Frizzell/Operation 100 News. Enlarge photo.

Shawnee police found a shooting victim in an SUV on West 65th Street near Larsen Lane after responding to the area to check for reports of gunshots heard.

Mike Frizzell/Operation 100 News

May 26, 2018

An ambulance transported a man to an area trauma center late Friday night after he was shot in the chest according to police.

Sergeant Craig Herrmann tells Operation 100 News, officers were dispatched to the Park 67 Apartments in the 6500 block of Reeder Street after several callers reported hearing gunshots in the area.

Herrmann says arriving officers located an SUV on 65th Street near Larsen Lane. Inside the SUV was a man with a gunshot wound to the chest and the man's son who was not injured.

Johnson County Med-Act transported the man to an area trauma center. Sgt. Herrmann said he did not know the man's condition, but knew he was talking when officers arrived.

A Shawnee Police K-9 was called in from off-duty to conduct a search for the suspect in the area. No suspects were located.

Mike Frizzell/Operation 100 News

A Shawnee Police K-9 was called in from off-duty to conduct a search for the suspect in the area. No suspects were located.

A Police K-9 was used to search the area. No suspects were located during the search and police have not released any suspect information.

Sgt. Herrmann said they believe the incident started as a disturbance in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

A Shawnee Police detective and Johnson County Crime Scene Technician walk through the Park 67 Apartments parking lot where at least ten evidence markers were scattered.

Mike Frizzell/Operation 100 News

A Shawnee Police detective and Johnson County Crime Scene Technician walk through the Park 67 Apartments parking lot where at least ten evidence markers were scattered.

A Crime Scene Technician from the Johnson County Crime Lab responded to the scene to assist with collecting evidence from the victim's vehicle and the parking lot. At least ten evidence markers could be seen scattered around the parking lot.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Shawnee Police at 913-631-2150 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Operation 100 News provides overnight news coverage for the Shawnee Dispatch. Follow on Twitter for real-time updates.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment