Today's news
Mill Valley girls soccer tops Maize to advance to 5A state title game
May 26, 2018
The Mill Valley girls soccer team upended Maize, 5-3, on Friday to punch its ticket to the 5A state title game at 2 today against Blue Valley Southwest.
Peyton Wagoner and Ella Shurley scored two goals apiece, and Payge Bush added another to lead the Jaguars.
Mill Valley (16-3) has won seven straight games since suffering a 2-1 loss to BV Southwest on April 26. The Timberwolves (18-0-1) edged Bishop Carroll, 1-0, in the other semifinal.
More like this story
- Mill Valley girls soccer shuts out Olathe West in season opener
- Soccer roundup: Maranatha, De Soto roll in shutouts; Mill Valley, SM Northwest earn 5-1 wins
- Girls soccer roundup: Mill Valley, De Soto, SMNW record shutouts
- Girls soccer roundup: SMNW, Mill Valley, De Soto win regional titles; MCA falls to Heritage in PKs
- Girls soccer roundup: MV shuts out BVN; MCA falls to Sumner; SJA edged by St. Teresa's
Comments
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment