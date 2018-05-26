Mill Valley girls soccer tops Maize to advance to 5A state title game

The Mill Valley girls soccer team upended Maize, 5-3, on Friday to punch its ticket to the 5A state title game at 2 today against Blue Valley Southwest.

Peyton Wagoner and Ella Shurley scored two goals apiece, and Payge Bush added another to lead the Jaguars.

Mill Valley (16-3) has won seven straight games since suffering a 2-1 loss to BV Southwest on April 26. The Timberwolves (18-0-1) edged Bishop Carroll, 1-0, in the other semifinal.