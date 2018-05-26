Mill Valley softball finishes fourth at state after losses to Shawnee Heights, Seaman

MAIZE — Even before upending Goddard in the quarterfinals of the Class 5A state tournament, the Mill Valley softball team had bigger goals in mind to end the 2018 season.

Coach Jessica DeWild felt that her team was much improved from last year's squad that finished fourth at state, but the Jaguars ended up with the same result after falling to top-seeded Shawnee Heights, 6-3, in the semifinals, and 8-6 to Seaman in the third-place game.

"We were better this year, so to have the same result stings a bit, but they want it. They're hungry," DeWild said. "They want it bad. We'll be back."

The Jaguars jumped out to a 2-0 lead against Shawnee Heights, which won its third straight state title to cap an undefeated season. The T-Birds rallied to tie it in the fourth before taking the lead in the fifth. Jaycee Ginter added a two-run shot in the sixth to help Heights pull away. Peyton Moeder had a double to lead the Jaguars in the semifinal loss.

Mill Valley grabbed a 3-0 lead in the top of the first in the third-place game against Seaman, but the Vikings tied it up in the home half of the inning and surged in front with four in the second. The Jaguars trailed, 8-3, heading into the fifth before making things interesting with a three-run sixth — which was highlighted by an RBI single from Jess Garcia. Mill Valley brought the go-ahead run to the plate in the seventh after singles from Grace Abram and Haley Puccio to begin the inning, but the Jaguars weren't able to do anymore damage.

"We lost a heartbreaker in that first game. We played hard. We played really, really well today. I thought we showed a lot of fight to come back in the second one," DeWild said. "Lauren Florez – it's a million degrees out here and she pitched a lot of innings. She killed it. It just wasn't our day today, but I'm proud of them. We fought really hard. We played really well."

The Jaguars closed the season with a record of 19-6. DeWild had high praise for Abram, Moeder and Lilly Blecha for taking the program to new heights.

"They're amazing. They're the heart and soul of the team," said DeWild of the three seniors. "They work hard every day. They do it right. They're classy girls, they have great character and they work really, really hard. They're going to be missed."