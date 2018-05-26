SMNW baseball comes up short against Blue Valley in 6A state quarterfinals

The Shawnee Mission Northwest baseball team fell to Blue Valley, 3-2, in the quarterfinals of the Class 6A state tournament on Friday.

The Cougars scored single runs in the first and second innings to grab a 2-0 lead before the Tigers tied it in the third. Blue Valley took the lead in the fifth before holding off SM Northwest down the stretch.

“I think in the third inning they got some key hits to come through, we had the ball go through the broken glove, and I think that was kind of a turning point in the game for us right there. We kind of let them back in and then were pressing to do too much," SM Northwest coach Domenic Mussat said in an interview with Benton Smith of the Lawrence Journal-World. “(Logan) Pittman threw well. He threw well, right around the zone, kept us off balance a little bit. I think that was the turning point.”

Alex Rice scored on a fielder's choice in the first, and Jordan Linderer drove in Ty Lindenman with an RBI double in the second. Austin Bell paced the Cougars with two hits.

Josh Flack allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits while striking out four and walking three.

The Cougars closed the season with a record of 13-10.

“Overall our guys grew a lot as a team. We preached a lot about family and about culture and the guys really grew well," Mussat said. "The seniors took lead and the underclassmen pulled through. Real special group.”