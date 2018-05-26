Today's news
SMNW girls soccer falls to Washburn Rural in 6A state semifinals
May 26, 2018
The Shawnee Mission Northwest girls soccer team suffered a 1-0 overtime loss to Washburn Rural on Friday in the Class 6A state semifinals on Friday.
Alexandra Entz scored the golden goal for the Junior Blues two minutes into overtime.
The Cougars (9-9-2) will take on Manhattan (15-5) in the third-place game at noon today at the College Boulevard Activity Center.
