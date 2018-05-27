De Soto elementary school students shine in international math competition

The De Soto School District knocked it out of the park during the recent international Math Olympiad competition.

Three fifth-graders scored in the top two percent of over 150,000 students world-wide.

They are Emerson Matushek, left, of Clear Creek Elementary; and Caitlin Adams and Makiah Michaels, right, of Prairie Ridge.

Two De Soto elementary schools, Horizon and Prairie Ridge, also scored in the top two percent of all of the teams internationally. There are over 5,000 teams who participated this year.

Between all four De Soto elementary schools, the district had 45 students score in the top 10 percent, and nearly all students scored in the top 50 percent.

This is the fourth year the district has participated in Math Olympiads, which is geared towards fourth and fifth grade students.

The students were honored by the district during an assembly last week.