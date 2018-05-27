Archive for Sunday, May 27, 2018
Girls state soccer roundup: MV falls to BVSW in 5A title game; SMNW blanks Manhattan, takes 3rd in 6A
May 27, 2018
The Mill Valley girls soccer team finished as the Class 5A state runner-up following a 2-0 loss to Eastern Kansas League foe Blue Valley Southwest on Saturday.
Mary Hartweger put the Timberwolves on the board in the fifth minute. Jaylie Hicklin made it 2-0 in the 27th minute.
The Jaguars finished the season with a record of 16-4.
Shawnee Mission Northwest shut out Manhattan, 2-0, in the 6A third-place game. Caroline Sanders broke the scoreless tie 31 minutes in. Lizzie White scored on a header in the 74th minute to give the Cougars an insurance goal. Both goals were assisted by Megan Nugent on set pieces.
After going 2-6-1 in its final nine regular season games, the Cougars won four of their five playoff games to finish the year at 10-9-2.
