Hocker Grove student honored by Chiefs, United Way

Saygan Trusty, an eighth-grader at Hocker Grove Middle School, was recognized for the ways she has demonstrated strength of character at school.

Trusty was recognized this week as an honoree in the NFL and United Way Character Playbook contest.

The program is presented locally by the Kansas City Chiefs and United Way of Greater Kansas City and is offered to schools with the goal of helping students learn skills for cultivating and maintaining healthy relationships and engaging students in conversation about the importance of character.

Hocker Grove had the second highest number of students using the Character Playbook program locally this school year, and Trusty exemplifies “exuberance of positive character,” principal Ben Pretz said.

She was presented with a Microsoft Surface tablet as the honoree.