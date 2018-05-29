Mill Creek teacher named ‘summer scholar’

Kristan Langton, a sixth grade teacher at Mill Creek Middle School, has been selected as an NEH Summer Scholar.

She was selected to participate in a seminar entitled “Remaking Monsters and Heroines: Adapting Classic Literature to Contemporary Audiences,” which is supported by the National Endowment for the Humanities.



The two-week program will be held at University of Arkansas.



She will receive a stipend of $2,100 to cover travel, study and living expenses.

The NEH summer program allow educators to be students, but also to hone their craft and expand their knowledge, said Langton.



“This particular seminar is my ‘jam’, since I teach reading and writing, and I am so excited to learn more about adapting literature for today’s audiences,” she told the Dispatch. “My current students really connect with the visual forms of storytelling, (such as) comics, graphic novels, and illustrated stories, so this summer experience will positively impact my future students.”