Shawnee Mission Park offers summer fun in June

The Johnson County Parks and Recreation Department is offering a summer calendar full of activities for all ages.

Here are a couple being held at Shawnee Mission Park in June:

S’more Family Fun geocaching event held June 8

Bring the family and try a modern-day scavenger hunt that ends with hotdogs and s’mores.

S’more Family Fun is for all ages and will take place at 6 p.m. on June 8, beginning under Shelter #2 in Shawnee Mission Park, 7900 Renner Road.

Geocaching is an outdoor treasure-hunting game in which participants use a GPS receiver to hide and seek containers called “caches,” which contain a logbook and a “treasure” - usually toys or trinkets.

Participants will receive use of a GPS device (one per family), and an introductory instruction session.

After the hunt, participants will gather around one of the park’s fire pits for hotdogs and s’mores.

The cost for one two-hour event is $11 per person for Johnson County residents or $13 per person for nonresidents. A family rate for up to four people is also offered at a cost of $29 for Johnson County residents or $32 for nonresidents.



Pre-registration is required by Monday for this program. For more information or to register, call 913-831-3359 or visit jcprd.com.

Adventure Park Quest held on June 16

Adults can reconnect with childhood pleasures and nature during a new program being offered in mid-June.

Adventure Park Quest, a program for ages 16 and older, begins at 1 p.m. on June 16 at Shawnee Mission Park, 7900 Renner Road.

Participants will join Senior Park Naturalist “Muddy” Molly Postlewait for a Saturday afternoon outdoor adventure.

Adventurers will challenge themselves and enjoy the natural beauty of Shawnee Mission Park.

Try paddle boarding/kayaking plus hiking on secret trails. Experience the prairie, then splash in the creek, and discover the wetlands. Finish with relaxing yoga and a tasty snack.

The cost, including all equipment rentals, for one four-hour event is $47 per person for Johnson County residents or $51 per person for nonresidents.

For more information contact Senior Park Naturalist Molly Postlewait at 913-826-2800.

To register, call 913-831-3359 or go online at jcprd.com.