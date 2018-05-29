Archive for Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Shawnee students named to Dean’s List
May 29, 2018
Two Shawnee students earned a position on the University of Evansville Dean’s List for academic achievements in the 2018 spring semester.
They are Michael Armstrong, who is majoring in nursing and Nathan Reeder, who is majoring in mathematics.
University of Evansville is a private, liberal arts-based university in Indiana.
