Archive for Tuesday, May 29, 2018

Shawnee students named to Dean’s List

By Staff Report

May 29, 2018

Two Shawnee students earned a position on the University of Evansville Dean’s List for academic achievements in the 2018 spring semester.

They are Michael Armstrong, who is majoring in nursing and Nathan Reeder, who is majoring in mathematics.

University of Evansville is a private, liberal arts-based university in Indiana.

More like this story

Comments

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment