SM Northwest debate students receive awards
May 29, 2018
Shawnee Mission high school debate students across the district demonstrated strength in speech, drama and debate at the recent Kansas State High School Activities Association State Speech & Drama championship.
SM Northwest won the Lincoln-Douglas Debate Tournament in the state competition.
This is the third consecutive year that the Cougars have won this portion of the competition.
Individual results include: Julianna Kanter, 13th place, Oration; Josh Marvine 7th place, Extemporaneous Speaking; Emmanuel Osei, 4th place, Lincoln Douglas Debate; Julian Kuffour, first, 2018 Lincoln-Douglas Debate; Julianna Kanter, semifinals, Impromptu and Ashley Ellis, semifinals, Extemporaneous Speaking.
