4x800, 4x400 highlight record-breaking state meet for St. James girls track and field

WICHITA — If the St. James girls 4x800-meter relay team didn't make the rest of the state take notice when by running the third fastest time in state history at the Shawnee Mission North Relays, the Thunder turned in an even more dominant performance at the state meet at Wichita State's Cessna Stadium.

Hannah Robinson, Jilli Jones, Mary Goetz and Katie Moore clocked in with a time of 9:19.6 — which not only won them a state title, but made them the fastest 4x800 relay team in state history.

"It feels so good, especially since we've worked so hard and we run for each other," Jones said. "We thank God and our coach for our success because without them we wouldn't be running as fast as we are. We are just so grateful and so happy that our hard work paid off."

The meet record of 9:31.29 was in jeopardy from the get-go with both St. James and Mill Valley in contention to break it, but as Moore was bringing it home for the Thunder, the state record was well within reach as well. Moore clocked in at 2:15.7 to clinch it for St. James.

"It's like euphoria. I'm very happy," Goetz said. "I started crying when Katie was at the 200. I was so happy."

Robinson added, "It still feels unreal, though. I can't believe it."

As Moore came down the home stretch, the PA announcer helped bring the fans to their feet by mentioning the record. Moore was running on adrenaline, but the extra incentive didn't hurt.

"It's definitely motivational because it just kind of gets in your head," Moore said. "It's another voice to help you push forward."

While the Thunder were the top seed coming in, they knew that a state title wasn't a given going in. Mill Valley also broke the previous state record with a time of 9:24.38, and was right with St. James until Moore started to pull away. The Jaguars also gave the Thunder a run for the money for the 5A cross country state title — finishing second to St. James by five points. The rivalry between the Eastern Kansas League foes has been an extremely competitive one, but a friendly one. Mill Valley junior Delaney Kemp was quick to give Moore a hug after anchoring the Jaguars to second.

"It was really nice in our race to have them next to us because we all know that they've worked so hard and they're so nice," Goetz said of the Jaguars. "It's nice to compete against them because there is a mutual friendship. It's cool because we're like 10 minutes away and we're both so good together."

The 4x800 was the first of two relay teams for the Thunder that set a state meet record on Saturday. The Thunder's 4x400 team of Ashley Wurtenberger, Jones, Emma Gossman and Moore posted a time of 3:56.56 to set a meet record by 0.44. It also solidified a second-place finish in the 5A girls standings for the third straight year.

"That just means the world to us. It was the culmination of the last four years," Wurtenberger said. "It was just the perfect way for the three seniors to go out, for sure. It couldn't be better. To do that with Katie — who we just love — was awesome."

The Thunder had been on the cusp of breaking the four-minute barrier for most of the season, but hadn't quite been able to put everything together until state. There wasn't any doubt from the Thunder that they'd achieve their goal in their last meet when it mattered most.

"We had known that we could do it all year. We were just switching around different people," Wurtenberger said. "We have two other girls who ran in the prelims yesterday who were right there also. We've got a mix of like six girls who can do it. We were just rotating around and figuring out what that best match was. We just really got it together today."

All three of the Thunder's relays made it to the podium, as St. James' 4x100 team of Gabbi Taylor, Wurtenberger, Lexi Streeter and Gossman finished fourth with a time of 49.75.

The Thunder did plenty of the damage in the individual events, too — especially on the track. Moore added a state title in the 400 (56.80) and was the runner-up in the 800 (2:15.51). Sarah Murrow was the runner-up in the 1,600 (5:10.72) and the 3,200 (11:05.27).

St. James had two top-10 finishers in the 400 through the 3,200. Wurtenberger followed Moore in sixth place in the 400 with a time of 59.03. Robinson was right behind Moore in the 800 with a third-place time of 2:20.21, and took seventh in the 1,600 at 5:21.13. Mary O'Connor chipped in a 10th-place time of 11:52.67 in the 3,200.

Streeter helped lead the Thunder in the sprints with a seventh-place time of 26.99 in the 200. Taylor took 16th in the 100 with a time of 13.37.

Goetz led the way for the Thunder in the field events with a sixth-place clearance of 5 feet, 2 inches in the high jump. Gossman medaled in the long jump with a mark of 16 feet, 4.5 inches, and Hannah Wallin took 13th in the triple jump with a leap of 32 feet, 3.5 inches.

The Thunder racked up 76 points to finish second to Newton. The Railers won it with 87 points.

Stark sets tone for SJA boys

Thomas Stark is new to throwing the javelin for the St. James track and field team, but one wouldn't know it from his performance at the state meet.

Stark wrapped up his first season of throwing the javelin with a third-place finish at state. The St. James junior's best throw sailed 175 feet, 6 inches.

"We have to go out for a spring sport with football, which is my main sport/ So why not throw jav?" Stark said. "I've been a baseball pitcher for all my life and I thought throwing would be pretty easy for me. It turned out good."

One other aspect of javelin that made it was a natural fit was coach Matt Joshi, who Stark was already familiar from football with him being the offensive coordinator.

"Just keep throwing farther every day and build on what I have," Stark said. "I used my coach to get me and worked off of that."

Stark added, "I don't know if I would have really gone for jav, but since I'm already really comfortable with Joshi I think that encouraged my decision to throw jav."

The St. James javelin thrower was one of six medalists for the Thunder. Jack Albright cleared 6 feet in the high jump to place eighth. Wyatt Grable rounded out the Thunder athletes in the field events by finishing 11th in the discus (138 feet, 2 inches) and 14th in the shot put (42 feet, 8 inches).

The duo of John Matulis and Jack Moore led the Thunder on the track. Matulis finished fifth in the 1,600 with a fifth-place time of 4:29.90, while Moore took sixth in the 3,200 after clocking in at 9:38.72.

Matulis and Moore were joined by Albert Hotzel and Juan Ballesteros on the Thunder's 4x800 team — which placed sixth with a time of 8:16.93.

Aidan Jones rounded out the competitors for the Thunder with a 15th-place finish in the 400. St. James tied for 16th with 17 points.