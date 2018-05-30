Cherishing the gift: SM North’s Asher Molina wins state title in 1,600 meters

WICHITA — Former Olympic distance runner Steve Prefontaine once said, "To give anything less than your best is to sacrifice the gift."

Shawnee Mission North junior Asher Molina has been one of the Indians' top distance runners over the past two years, but it wasn't until he was sidelined with patellar tendonitis earlier in the track season that he was fully able to appreciate what all he had accomplished to that point.

Molina was able to get back to full strength in time for the stretch run of the season, and he made the most of being healthy again. The dedication of Molina to get better than he was even before the injury paid off at the state track and field meet on Saturday at Wichita State's Cessna Stadium, as he won the Class 6A boys race of the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:23.10.

"It took a bad injury to realize how much I loved running. The second I was healthy, the second I could run, I just took advantage of it as much as I could," Molina said. "I took every workout seriously. I took every run seriously because honestly it's such a gift. To be honest, I didn't realize how much it really meant to me until it was taken away. That's what really gave me the fighting spirit that I think I needed."

Prior to winning the 1,600 on Saturday, Molina was the runner-up in the 3,200 on Friday with a time of 9:41.30.

"It was somewhat of a slow time; not too good of a race for me," Molina said. 'So coming back in this mile really meant a lot. It's going to be a huge kick-starter coming into summer training and getting ready for cross."

Molina was joined by Joseph Coddington, Logan Jiskra and Blake Taylor on the Indians' 4x800-meter relay team, which clocked in with an 11th-place time of 8:29.76. Coddington and Ben Tyrrell also earned respective 14th-place finishes in the 1,600 and 3,200 with times of 4:50.83 and 10:18.14.

"Four years of hard work finally paid off, so it was cool," Tyrrell said after qualifying for the state meet for the first time out of the Class 6A regional at SM South.

Tyrrell's first trip of state was scheduled to be for cross country in the fall, but health concerns brought his season to a disappointing end.

"We went to Minnesota (for the Roy Griak Invitational) and I passed out there pretty hard. I was out for a few minutes," Tyrrell said. "We thought it was fine and I was just dehydrated or whatever, but then it happened two races after that. I passed out hard. It was bad.

So my parents took me to the doctor for possibly a cardiovascular type of thing and that was pretty nerve-racking. I was out of the rest of the season. That really sucked because that would have been the first time I went to state. They said it might have been because I was dehydrated or something stupid like that, so that was kind of a lot of waste of time."

Once the SM North senior was cleared to run again shortly after the cross country season wrapped up, he had the same realization of Molina of not taking the sport he loves for granted. Rather than keeping his mind focused on qualifying for the state track meet, Tyrrell made sure to better himself on and off the track for the final few weeks of his senior year to get to his end goal.

"The mind-set — 100 percent," Tyrrell said. "Attacking every day like it's one day. Win that day and move on."

Tyrrell's hard work did not go unnoticed either. He was recognized earlier this month as an NAIA Champions of Character Award Winner. North cross country coach Aaron Davidson for the NAIA Coach of Character Award.

"I was nominated for that and that's pretty cool," Tyrrell said. "It's awesome seeing the support come back. I try to give it out every day."

The Indians went on to tie for 13th place in the 6A team standings with 23 points. Ike Diggs joined Molina in making his way up to the awards podium after finishing fourth in the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.08. Diggs' best event was still to come in the 300 hurdles finals, but he was disqualified for a false start after finishing second in prelims.

Rounding out the competitors for the Indians were Billy Conaway, Jaden Reed, Varenzo Henderson and Noah Laird — who finished 10th in the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 42.90. Reed added a 14th-place finish in the 100 with a time of 11.22.

Misipeka leads SM North girls

Sophomore Kauilani Misiapeka ended her first season at SM North with a bang after finishing fourth in the shot put with a mark of 38 feet, 2 inches.

"It was good. I felt like I could have done better, but this heat — it's just hot," Misipeka said. "Being fourth, it's really good. I'm just ready for next year."

Misipeka moved to the SM North area from Las Vegas. The SM North thrower credited much of her success this spring to her father and the Indians coaching staff — specifically Dre Carnegie.

"It was a good transition," Misipeka said. "A lot of weight room, workouts and stuff like that."

One of the other highlights of the state meet for Misipeka was seeing teammate Danielle Scaduto finish seventh in the javelin with a throw of 124 feet, 8 inches. Misipeka was thankful for all of the throwers would didn't qualify for state that still came down to Wichita to cheer her and Scaduto on.

"We're all very close. We support each other and everything," Misipeka said. "Some of them came out to watch. It was very nice to see them out here."

The SM North 4x800 team of Katie Kasunic, Cassie Raines, Caroline Colburn and Molly Ryan paced the Indians on the track with a time 9:45.60 — which was good for fifth place.

Kasunic also medaled in the 3,200 with a seventh-place time of 11:14.80. Raines (10th place, time of 11:44.13) and Keagan Stiers (12th, 12:08.86) joined Kasunic in the field for the 3,200.

Just like Tyrrell, Stiers has been a key member of the SM North distance squad but had not qualified for the state track meet until this season.

"I went as an alternate last year and I just didn't want to repeat that," the SM North sophomore said after the regional meet. "I wanted to run with my team to get a chance to compete with them."

Along with returning to the track on Saturday for the 4x800, Kasunic and Raines finished 10th and 12th, respectively, in the 1,600 with times of 5:26.65 and 5:32.69.

The Indians finished 19th in the 6A girls standings with 13 points.