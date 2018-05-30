De Soto boys 4x100 relay wins state title; Fuhr, Heer lead DHS girls

WICHITA — No amount of pain in Ethan Rodriguez's hamstrings was going to prevent him from running in De Soto's 4x100-meter relay at the state meet on Friday and Saturday at Wichita State's Cessna Stadium.

The pain of botched baton handoff from the 2017 state meet finals still stung Rodriguez and fellow seniors Exavier Jackson and Trevor Watts more than any other ailments they were battling. For the second straight year the Wildcats finished second in prelims, but this time around, newcomer Brayden Brummer, Jackson, Watts and Rodriguez got the job done — clocking in with a school-record time of 42.29 to win a state title.

"I pulled my hamstrings like two weeks ago and before the season. I feel like I let them down a little bit with that, but I know they've got my back at the same time," Rodriguez said. "It feels good right now. It's all worth it."

Rodriguez immediately grabbed his left hamstring after crossing the finish line, but his wince eventually turned into a smile once the feeling of being a state champion started to sink in. Watts, Jackson and Brummer had full confidence that Rodriguez would pull through on the anchor leg. Watts even held up No. 1s when his cousin was halfway down the home stretch.

"Words can't describe it, honestly," Watts, who also finished 13th in the 200 with a time of 11.35, said. "I'm just so thankful to be here."

Jackson chimed while chuckling, "It feels better than last year. I'll say that."

While Brummer was the only new piece on the Wildcats' 4x100, it didn't take much of a transition for him to fit him with the bond he had already built with Rodriguez, Brummer and Watts on the football field.

"We've just been hanging out with each other throughout high school and had the confidence in each other to get it done," Brummer said.

The state title in the 4x100 was the pinnacle of the state meet for the Wildcats, but it was just one of three medals that Jackson earned over the weekend. The De Soto senior finished fifth in the 100 with a time of 11.13, and placed sixth in the long jump with a mark of 20 feet, 6.5 inches. Jackson added a time of 23.59 in the 200, which was good for 15th place.

Each of the De Soto boys field athletes who competed at state made a trip to the podium with Connor Flynn and Zach Titus adding respective seventh-place finishes in the triple jump and shot put. Flynn finished up his first season in the triple jump with a mark of 41 feet, 4.25 inches, while Titus' best throw went 50 feet, 7.75 inches.

Sam Hubert rounded out the medalists for the Wildcats with a fifth-place time of 9:34.49 in the 3,200. Hubert also finished ninth in the 1,600 after clocking in at 4:34.22. Martin Searcy also competed in two events for De Soto — taking 11th in the 110 hurdles and 13th in the 300 hurdles with respective times of 15.67 and 42.75.

Jake Rosen, Chase Culver, Samuel Hashagen and Graham Hudelson rounded out the state qualifiers for the De Soto boys by placing 15th in the 4x40 with a time of 3:34.90. Hudelson finished 12th in the open 400 after clocking in at 52.03.

The Wildcats finished ninth in the 5A team standings with 25 points.

Fuhr, Heer pace DHS girls; 4x1 sets school record

Kelsey Heer and Emily Fuhr both medaled in the discus at the 2017 state meet by placing seventh and eighth, respectively, but they weren't just content with getting on the podium this spring.

Fuhr and Heer entered as the second-and third-best discus throwers in Class 5A at the state meet, and they performed up to their seeds with respective throws of 125 feet, 4 inches and 120 feet, 3 inches.

"It feels pretty good — a lot better than last year," Heer said. "I'm glad we both got to do it together and just have a good time."

The discus was one of three events for Fuhr over the weekend. Fuhr added another medal-worthy performance in the shot put after taking third in the shot put with a throw of 38 feet, 6.5 inches. The De Soto sophomore finished off her weekend on Saturday with a 16th-place throw of 95 feet, 3 inches in the javelin.

All season long for Fuhr and Heer, success has come from keeping their technique simple.

"Just slowing it down and really going back to the fundamentals," Fuhr said. "We just focused on our form. That just really helped us out."

While Fuhr and Heer have formed a dynamic combo for the Wildcats in the throwing events, the De Soto girls squad has prided itself on being well-rounded this season.

The DHS girls 4x100 relay team of Faith Burford, Linnea Searls, Lily Rodriguez and Hayley Moss joined the boys squad in breaking a school record with a seventh-place time of 51.09. Searls also added a 14th-place finish in the long jump with a mark of 15 feet, 2 inches.

The Wildcats nearly had another medalist in the 400 after Gabby Collins took ninth in prelims with a time of 1:01.37. Collins was joined by Justine Wheeler, Mackenzie Leisten and LaMyah Ricks on De Soto's 4x800-meter relay team — which finished 11th with a time of 10:19.19.

The De Soto girls team also finished ninth with 22 points.

"It's been really good," Heer said. "We've had a lot of competition going on and people have been able to hold their own weight."