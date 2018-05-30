Mill Valley’s Mitchell Dervin wins 1,600-meter crown; Jaguars garner pair of 4th-place finishes

WICHITA — Once Mill Valley senior distance runner Mitchell Dervin went over his race plan for the Class 5A boys 1,600-meter race for the state meet with coach Chris McAfee, he had everything he needed to be a state champion.

Dervin knew that he had put in the work and runs each race with a supreme sense of confidence, so once he executed the race strategy that McAfee set out before him, the dots aligned for the Mill Valley senior to cross the finish line with a winning time of 4:19.66. Matthew Turner and Jack Terry followed in 15th and 16th with respective times of 10:09.76 and 10:10.04.

"Not to be cocky, but I knew I was going to win it. I knew I was the strongest runner in the race," Dervin said. "My coach had told me that. To push it on laps two and three is what I was going for. I'm not sure if I did that, but it worked out and I ran great."

The Allen County signee pretty much led the 1,600 from wire-to-wire as he also did in numerous other races this season. Dervin has enjoyed being a front-runner during his breakout senior season.

"I don't know where it's come from," Dervin said. "Just leading workouts and then leading races, eventually. It's just helped. It's just helped with how I race."

Dervin was hoping for another state title later in the day on Saturday, but settled for a third-place time of 1:58.00 in the 800. Darius Hightower followed in 12th with a time of 2:03.73.

"I wish I could have gotten a little higher in the 800, but it was a solid meet," Dervin said.

Hightower came away with a state medal of his own after joining Turner, Nico Gatapia and Karch Crawford on the 4x800 relay. The Jaguars finished seventh with a time of 8:17.43.

The 4x100 team of Henry Lopez, Eli Lockhart, Clark Harris and Steven Colling nearly joined the Jaguars' 4x800 in earning a spot on the podium after finishing ninth with a time of 44.47. Eli Midyett found himself in the same position after taking ninth in the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.51. Midyett added a 12th-place time 42.75 in the 300 hurdles.

The Jaguars had four medalists in the field events. Mll Valley received fourth-place finishes from Harry Ahrenholtz (6 feet, 2 inches in the high jump), Christian Roth (52 feet, 4.25 inches in the shot put) and Trey Callahan (155 feet, 10 inches in the discus). Ben Trauernicht was right behind Callahan in the discus with a fifth-place throw of 154 feet, 9 inches.

Blake Eaton and Nolan Leininger rounded out a strong season from the Mill Valley throwers by placing 10th and 16th, respectively, in the javelin with throws of 160 feet, 1 inch and 129 feet.

"We peaked at the end of the season like our coach has been wanting us to all year," Roth said.

Roth was hoping to placing higher in shot put, but didn't have too many complaints after ending the season with a personal-best throw. The Mill Valley senior gave more high praise to coach Chris Dunback for getting the best out of him and much more.

"He's kind of like a father figure to me," Roth said. "I didn't really grow up with anybody and he's someone I care about more than a coach."

The Jaguars followed up their Eastern Kansas League title a regional runner-up performance with a fourth-place finish at state with 37 points.

MV girls add 4th-place finish

Just like with the boys squad, balance between the track and field events has been a big reason for the success of the Mill Valley girls team this season.

The Jaguars stormed out of the gates on Friday with multiple medalists in three different events. The distance running trio of Delaney Kemp, Britton Nelson and Morgan Koca set the tone in the 3,200 meters, as they all earned a spot on the podium. Kemp and Nelson finished third and fourth with respective times of 11:12.73 and 11:16.42, while Koca followed in seventh at 11:41.07.

The duos Mya Johnston/Lydia McDaneld and Adelle Warford/Keme Platt also earned medals on Friday. Johnston and McDaneld placed fourth and fifth, respectively, in the long jump with marks of 16 feet, 7.75 inches and 16 feet, 6.5 inches. Warford and Platt had respective throws of 127 feet, 1 inches and 113 feet, 8 inches to finish third and eighth in the javelin.

"We have a really well-rounded group. We always score points here, there and everywhere," Warford said. "It's kind of nice because as a team we build each other up and score points."

Warford moved up one spot from last year's state meet after taking fourth in 2017. Platt was ecstatic about joining Warford on the podium in her state meet debut.

"It's a real excitement," Platt said. "This is my first state track meet and just to medal is amazing."

Platt has been one of many throwers that have made the atmosphere around the javelin runaway comfortable for Warford — who also plays volleyball at Mill Valley.

"There are a lot of volleyball girls like Baylee (Unruh, of Lawrence High) and like Catie Little (of St. Thomas Aquinas) used to play volleyball," Warford said. "So it's always nice because at every meet because at every meet there is always somebody from volleyball that I know."

While Warford and Platt were done competing on Friday, Kemp, Nelson, Koca, Johnston and McDaneld all came back for more on Saturday. The MV distance runners nearly replicated their results from the 3,200 when Kemp, Nelson and Koca respectively finished third, fourth and ninth with times of 5:15.27, 5:20.65 and 5:29.79. Johnston rounded out her first year of jumping by finishing as the state runner-up in triple jump with a leap of 35 feet, 5.5 inches. McDaneld followed in fifth at 35 feet, 3.25 inches.

Doubling up in the 1,600 and 3,200 accounted for just half of Kemp's events. Kemp anchored the Jaguars' 4x800 relay — which also included Molly Haymaker, Molly Ricker and Nelson — to a second-place and school-record time of 9:24.38. The Jaguars joined St. James in breaking the previous meet record of 9:31.29. The Thunder's team of Hannah Robinson, Jilli Jones, Mary Goetz and Katie Moore won it with a time of 9:19.6.

Kemp also joined Haymaker and Ricker as a medalist in the 800. Haymaker, Ricker and Kemp finished fifth through seventh with respective times of 2:22.75, 2:23.52 and 2:24.59.

Macy Thomas tied for seventh in the high jump at 5 feet, 2 inches, and Evan Zars finished eighth in the 300 hurdles with a time of 47.95 to round out the medalists for the Jaguars. Mill Valley finished just 0.5 behind Pittsburg with a team score of 69.5 to take fourth place.

The Jaguars came close to getting a point or two more in several other events. The 4x100 team of McDaneld, Thomas, Khloe Knernschield and Destiny Cain finished ninth with a time of 51.27. Haymaker, Zars, Ricker and Bella Hadden rounded out the relays with a 10th-place time of 4:10.45.

Zars chipped in a ninth-place throw of 104 feet, 3 inches in the discus and 10th-place clearance of 5 feet in the high jump. Erin Miller followed Zars in 11th in the high jump with a clearance of 4 feet, 10 inches. Miller also finished 14th in the 110 hurdles and 16th in the 300 hurdles with respective times of 16.76 and 51.73. Hadden (15th in the 400 with a time of 1:03.14) and Lily Fleetwood (11th in the pole vault with clearance of 9 feet, 6 inches) rounded out the competitors for the Jaguars.