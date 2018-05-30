SMNW boys track and field finishes as 6A state runner-up; Born, Kelly-Salo garner gold for SMNW girls

WICHITA — After coming up .01 seconds short of a Class 6A state title in the 400 meters as a junior, Shawnee Mission Northwest's Hayden Goodpaster certainly didn't lack any motivation to put 100 percent in each workout of his senior season to get a gold medal in his final high school meet.

Once again, Goodpaster was involved in a photo finish in the 400 meters on Saturday at the state meet at Wichita State's Cessna Stadium. This time around Goodpaster's lean at the finish line put him on the other end of the spectrum, as he edged Manhattan's Clyde King by .01 for the state title. His school-record time of 47.76 was the seventh-fastest time in state history.

"It's such a good feeling. That was the goal ever since last year when I lost by .01," Goodpaster said. "I kept my eyes on the goal the whole year. That's all I worked for and thank God I got it. It's such a good feeling."

Goodpaster did his fair share in guiding the Cougars finish second in the 6A boys team standings with 66 points. King went on to help Manhattan win the 6A boys crown with 76 points.

Along with winning the 400, Goodpaster set a school record in the 200 with a time of 21.82 — which was good for fourth place. Goodpaster was joined by Josh Sherfy, Peyton Carder and Julian Gutierrez on the Cougars' state title 4x400 relay team to close out the meet. The Cougars clocked in with a time of 3:20.24 to post the fastest time in the state this season.

"We saw the state championship disappear late it the afternoon, but we still had to run a race and we still had to do our thing and close it out strong," Sherfy said. "It's the end of the year — win the race."

Sherfy, Carder and Gutierrez put Goodpaster in position to drop the hammer as the anchor as he's done all season long. Goodpaster continued to make up ground on Blue Valley's Hunter Wilcox before storming past him in the final 100. The Emporia State signee clocked in at 47.44 for his split.

"Three of us are seniors," Goodpaster said of himself, Sherfy and Gutierrez. "This is our last race together. That had so much to do with it. This is our last time out here together."

Carder had plenty of fire to fuel him throughout the spring as well, as he rebounded from a knee injury that cost him all of his junior football campaign. Culminating the season with a state title was a feeling that was almost indescribable for Carder, Gutierrez, Sherfy and Goodpaster.

"I think a huge factor that motivated us was the result of last year and having those high hopes and everything and coming up short," Gutierrez said. "I think coming back this year pushed us."

Northwest senior Travis Morrison also had a bitter taste in his mouth at the end of last season after finishing as the runner-up in the shot put. Morrison didn't let lightning strike twice, as he won a state title with a throw of 54 feet, 4.50 inches.

"After getting second last year and coming back with a vengeance, it feels really good," Morrison said.

Joining Morrison on the podium in the shot put was Reid Stimach, who took eighth with a throw of

49 feet, 5.50 inches. Stimach and Morrison also finished 12th and 13th, respectively, in the discus with throws of 132 feet, 10 inches and 132 feet, 4 inches.

"We built a family around the group of throwers that we had. Reid has been like a brother to me through this season and all through last season, too," Morrison said. "Mitch (Hufker) was really came in there and he stepped up and got some good points for the team this year. Having that family really also helps with throwing, too."

The Cougars had three competitors in the triple jump and pole vault that helped Northwest rack up some points. Chanler Taylor and ZhanArden Vil medaled in the triple jump after respectively finishing in second and fourth with marks of 46 feet, 2.25 inches and 45 feet, 6.25 inches. Jamie Hall followed in 16th at 39 feet, 1.5 inches.

Seth Mosburg improved from his seventh-place finish last year in the pole vault by taking third on Saturday with a clearance of 14 feet. Jonathan Sommerfeld and AJ Naumann both cleared 13 feet to finish ninth and 10th, respectively.

The triple jump was one of three events for Vil. The SM Northwest senior also medaled in the 110 hurdles with a seventh-place time of 15.20 and finished 13th in the long jump with a mark of 19 feet, 10 inches. Luc Winkelmolen competed for the Cougars in the 300 hurdles — finishing 13th with a time of 41.67.

Taylor teamed BJ Harvey, Sherfy and Gutierrez on the Cougars' 4x100, which finished 11th with a time of 43.01. Sherfy also finished 12th in the 200 at 22.27.

Spencer Kaleko, Jackson Burnett, Ryder Jarrett and Luke Sabus earned a spot on the podium after the 4x800 after finishing seventh with a time of 8:14.71. Kaleko also medaled in the 800 with a sixth-place time of 2:00.52.

Michael Scott and Ben Harrell helped highlight the meet for the SM Northwest distance squad by finishing fifth and eighth, respectively, in the 1,600 with times of 4:30.26 and 4:32.70.

Born nets gold in 1,600, 3,200; Kelly-Salo takes home state pole vault title

With only four athletes competing for the SM Northwest girls team, the odds were stacked against the Cougars in making an effort for a top-three plaque.

The long odds only motivated Molly Born, Abigail Kelly-Salo, Sarah Petersen and Terri McCullough that much more to run for it, though. The Cougars went on to finish 10th with 37 points, but between the four of them, they earned three state titles and six medals.

Kelly-Salo won a state title in the pole vault, while Born won the 1,600 and 3,200 meters and took fifth in the 800. Petersen placed seventh in the shot put and eighth in the discus, while McCullough took 11th in the 100.

"It's awesome. It's so much fun to look back at the last couple of years and see how I've progressed at the state meet," Kelly-Salo said. "To win it my senior year is just huge to say that I did it. I accomplished what I wanted to, so it was great."

The Texas-Arlington signee got on a role with clearances on her first attempts at 10 feet, 6 inches; 11 feet; 11 feet, 6 inches, and 12 feet. With the state title already wrapped up, Kelly-Salo tried to clear 12 feet, 7 inches for a new personal best, but wasn't quite about to get over the bar.

"It would have been nice to PR at the state meet in front of so many people, but I've got four more years down in Texas, so we'll PR there," Kelly-Salo said.

After missing the state meet last year due to a navicular stress fracture, Born was out to prove one last time why she has been one of the most decorated distance runners in state history.

The Oklahoma State signee tried to go out as a champion in three different events. Running relaxed was the key for Born to get the first of the three out of the way with a first-place time of 10:28.80 in the 3,200.

"It's always great to run your first race and get all of the nerves out," Born said. "It was great running it this morning."

Blue Valley North's Sophie Scott pushed Born for the first six laps, but the SM Northwest senior turned on the afterburners for the final 800 meters. Just like she enjoyed running with the likes of Free State product Emily Venters and Girard graduate Cailie Logue, Born loved being challenged by Scott.

"It's so helpful," Born said." The 3,200 is a brutal race and you really need someone there, so we helped each other out definitely."

Next up for Born was the 1,600 on Saturday. Scott was Born's top competitor again, but the SM Northwest standout didn't take long to separate herself while posting a winning time of 4:54.57.

Born knew her toughest challenge of the trifecta would be the 800 with 11 of the 16 runners having seed times faster than 2:23. Born got blocked in for the first 200 meters before working her way back up to the front of the pack. The Oklahoma State signee went on to take fifth highly-contested race with a time of 2:21.60.

Petersen also had a difficult task at hand with having a very short break between the 6A girls discus and shot put competitions. The SM Northwest still came away with two medals after a seventh-place mark of 36 feet, 9.25 inches in the shot put and eighth-place throw of 112 feet, 10 inches in the discus.

McCullough was the only one of the SM Northwest girls competitors that wasn't a senior. After making it to state as a sophomore, McCullough returned as a junior to place 11th in the 100 with a time of 12.82.