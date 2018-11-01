One person injured in Thursday evening crash

One person was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a crash Thursday evening.

Shawnee police, fire, and Johnson County Med-Act were called to an injury accident at 71st Street and Midland Drive just before 5:40 p.m.

Major Sam Larson of the Shawnee Police Department says two vehicles were involved in the crash.

"One vehicle was westbound on 71st Street and failed to yield at the stop sign and was struck by a northbound vehicle," Maj. Larson said. "There was [an] extrication but only because where the car was struck, the driver could not get out of the car."

Johnson County Med-Act Public Information Officer Alyson Angell confirms one person was transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center in "stable condition."

Operation 100 News provides overnight news coverage for the Shawnee Dispatch. Follow on Twitter for real-time updates.