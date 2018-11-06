Shawnee organization awarded grants

Six Kansas City area organizations were awarded more than $320,000 in grants to provide services for victims of crime, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt recently announced.

Sunflower House in Shawnee received two grants.

It was awarded $27,275 to provide age-appropriate personal safety presentations to further support the education of children and adults to recognize, resist and report abusive behaviors.

Additionally, Sunflower House will provide parents and the community with information designed for their special needs.

Sunflower House was also awarded $30,000 to provide quality forensic interview and family advocacy services to victims of child abuse and neglect in a timely manner.

Victims will have access to extended service hours and long-term assistance from family advocates.

The awards were made from the Protection from Abuse Fund, State Child Exchange and Visitation Centers Fund, State Crime Victims’ Assistance Fund and State Crime Victims’ Assistance Fund for Child Abuse and Neglect.