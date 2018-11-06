Archive for Tuesday, November 6, 2018
Sporting KC forward to help celebrate new Scooter’s Coffee in Shawnee
November 6, 2018
A soccer star will be in Shawnee this week.
Sporting KC forward Diego Rubio will be signing autographs and taking photos with fans from 3-4:30 p.m. on Friday at the new Scooter's Coffee location, 11002 W. 75th St.
His appearance is part of the coffee shop's grand opening celebration, "A Day of Giving." Scooter's plans to donate 100 percent of the new Shawnee location's proceeds that day to The Victory Project. The donation day is part of a season-long collaboration in which Scooter's Coffee raises money for The Victory Project and helps raise awareness for the philanthropic program.
