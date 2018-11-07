Shawnee election results: Familiar faces, newcomer capture wins

Shawnee voters hit the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots.

Here are the unofficial state representative results from the local midterm election races.

District 17

It was a narrow race between the two top candidates vying to serve District 17.

Incumbent and Republican Tom Cox, who has represented the district for the past two years, reclaimed his seat with 49.5 percent of the vote. Narrowly behind him, Democrat and educator Laura Smith-Everett captured 46.12 percent of the vote.

Libertarian Michael Kerner trailed behind with 3.42 percent of the vote.

Total votes cast in the District 17 election were 11,317.

District 18

Voters in District 18 are giving incumbent and Democrat Cindy Neighbor a chance to serve them for another term. She took home 52.79 percent of the vote. Her opponent Republican and Shawnee City Councilman Eric Jenkins received 46.2 percent of the vote.

Total votes cast in the District 18 election were 10,626.

District 23

Voters in District 23 elected a new face to represent them in Topeka. In a close race, Democrat and political newcomer Susan Ruiz won 50.6 percent of the vote. Narrowly behind her, incumbent and Republican Linda Gallagher took home 46.99 percent of the vote.

Total votes cast in the District 23 election were 8,215.

District 39

Voters in District 39 chose a familiar face to represent them in the Kansas legislature. Republican Owen Donohoe won the seat with 52.68 percent of the vote. Donohoe represented District 39 from 2006 to 2012. He takes the seat over from Republican Shelee Brim who decided not to run for reelection.

His opponent, Democrat Michael Bolton captured 45.55 percent of the vote.

Total votes cast in the District 39 election were 11,162.