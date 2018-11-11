Police investigating murder-suicide at Shawnee park

Shawnee Police are investigating after two people were found dead in an undeveloped city park early Sunday afternoon.

In a news release, Major Sam Larson of the Shawnee Police Department says officers were dispatched to the 5500 block of Frisbie Road in Riverfront Park at 12:55 p.m.

"The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department requested we check the area for a possibly endangered person," Maj. Larson says in the release. "As officers arrived, they located two subjects deceased."

Johnson County Med-Act along with Shawnee and Lenexa firefighters were dispatched to the area on a reported shooting with two victims just before 1 p.m. Med-Act paramedics confirmed that both people were deceased.

Sources tell Operation 100 News that both people were found near a late-model Ford F-150. Both people were found outside of the truck on the gravel road.

The Shawnee Police Department's Investigations Bureau continues to investigate the incident.

No other details have been released.

