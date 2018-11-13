JCPRD offers family-friendly events in Shawnee area

Several family-friend events are coming up in the Shawnee area. Here are a look at a few Johnson County Parks and Recreation District activities going on in the next month:

Johnson County Museum offers free day

You are invited to attend the Johnson County Museum for free, between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 21.

The museum includes the 1950s All-Electric House, and the 2,500 square-foot main exhibit titled “Becoming Johnson County,” featuring more than 400 objects, and more than 500 photographs.

The KidScape experience is a 3,500-square foot area of the museum which lets kids learn about the past through three unique communities. There’s an 1870s farmstead, a 1900s city, and a 1950s diner.

A special temporary exhibit called “”The Turbulent Twenties,” which shows that the 1920s were much more complicated and tumultuous than popular ideas would indicate.

The exhibit coordinates with the 2018 centennial of the ending of World War I, and will run through May 11.

The Johnson County Museum is located at 8788 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park.

Bird watching trip celebrates “Eagle Days”

Do you love birds? If so, you might want to check out this participant-favorite trip to visit the yearly celebration of “Eagle Days” at the Loess Bluff National Wildlife Refuge.

The Dec. 1 event includes a special presentation, including a close-up look at a mature Bald Eagle, a tour of the refuge and a chance to look through spotting scopes to view the eagle.

It is not unusual to observe 150 to 200 bald eagles on the refuge and surrounding area. Other wildlife such as ducks, geese, and deer have also been observed in past years.

The trip will depart from Antioch Park, 6501 Antioch Road, Merriam, at 6:45 a.m. and return around 2 p.m.

Transportation by small bus is provided.

Participants must provide meal expenses for lunch at a stop after birding.

Be sure to bring binoculars.

The cost is $47 per person for one seven-hour trip.

Preregistration is required. For more information about this trip, call 913-826-3494. To register by phone, call 913-831-3359.

Animal storytelling to be held next month

Visits with Santa and Mrs. Clause, as well as a session about feathered friends, are the themes of December Animal Tales Storytime sessions being presented at two locations by the Johnson County Park and Recreation District’s Outdoor Education Department.

December Animal Tales presentations include: a Dec. 5 session called “Mrs. Claus Reads;” and a Dec. 19 session called, “A Visit with Santa,” both at the Ernie Miller Nature Center, and a Dec. 12 program called “Feathered Friends” at the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center in Overland Park.

At either location, the cost per 30-minute session is $2 per person, including adults, payable at the event.

Advance registrations are not necessary for this program. All three sessions take place on a Wednesday. Sessions at Ernie Miller begin at 10:30 a.m., while the Arts and Heritage center session begins at 10 a.m.

Animal Tales Storytime is for ages two to six. This program will feature stories, songs, and surprises.

Participants will also get to meet a special animal friend at each session.

The Ernie Miller Nature Center is located at 909 N. Kansas-7 Highway, Olathe. The Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center is located at 8788 Metcalf Ave. Ave.,Overland Park.

For more information about this program, contact the nature center at 913-826-2800.