Seventeen De Soto football players earn All Conference honors

After wrapping up an 8-3 season with a loss to Olathe West High School in a home 5A Sectionals match Nov. 9, 17 members of the De Soto High School football team received postseason honors, as the United Kansas Conference released its All-Conference football list Monday.

On the offensive side of the ball, senior wide receiver Keegan Sturdy earned First Team honors after catching 32 passes for 853 yards and 10 touchdowns on an average of 26.67 yards per catch. Sturdy also recorded 194 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.

Senior tight end Connor Flynn was named First Team All-Offense after catching seven passes for 121 yards and three touchdowns. Flynn also recorded 18 pancake blocks.

Senior offensive linemen Victor Berumen and Devin Haynes rounded out the First Team Offense honors for De Soto. Berumen finished the year with 79 pancake blocks while not allowing a sack. Haynes recorded 73 pancake blocks.

Sophomore quarterback Jackson Miller was named Second Team All-Offense after throwing for 1,053 yards and 14 touchdowns. Miller also ran for 525 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Senior offensive lineman Michael Mashburn was named Second Team All-Offense after recording 39 pancake blocks. Sturdy was named to the Second Team as an all-purpose player after totaling 1,047 yards from scrimmage and 15 total touchdowns on an average of 15.4 yards per touch.

Three players were named to the Honorable Mention Offense team. Senior running back Connor Brady rushed for 569 yards and three touchdowns while also recording 29 yards and one touchdown through the air.

Sophomore running back Tyson Priddy was named to the Honorable Mention list after rushing for 509 yards and eight touchdowns on 58 carries. Priddy also recorded 117 yards and one touchdown through the air.

Junior offensive lineman Logan Newsom was also named to the Honorable Mention list after recording 18 pancake blocks.

Four players were named First Team All-Defense. Senior Adam Maskil was named to the list after recording 33 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, and one sack.

Junior linebacker Luke Barger was named to the First Team list after recording 124 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, one sack, and two forced fumbles.

Junior defensive back Dallas Williams was named to the First Team list after recording 29 tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, and six interceptions.

Sophomore defensive back Austin Rosetta was named First Team after he recorded 57 tackles, seven tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and two interceptions.

Three players were named to the Second Team All-Defense list. Junior defensive lineman Mason Ericson was named to the list after recording 29 tackles and five tackles for loss.

Junior linebacker Mason Parrish was named to the Second Team list after he racked up 73 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, one sack, and recovered two fumbles.

Junior defensive back Shane Watts was named to the Second Team All-Defense list after recording 68 tackles, two tackles for loss, one forced fumble, and three interceptions.

Two players were also named to the Second Team All-Special Teams list. Junior kicker Eli Gratz was named to the list after he converted 50-of-52 extra point attempts and two-of-three field goal attempts.

Williams was named to the Second Team All-Special Teams list as a punter, as he recorded 37 net yards per punt last season.

De Soto head coach Brian King was named the co-coach of the year, along with Basehor-Linwood High School head coach Rod Stallbaumer.