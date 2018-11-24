Letter to the Editor: Shawnee resident says councilmembers failed to respond to him

To the editor:

On 11/13/18 five members of the city council voted to appoint Lisa Larson-Bunnell to fill the Ward III seat of Justin Adrian, until a special election is held.

Dave Myres was one of the other applicants who also applied for that position. He ran against Justin Adrian and Jeff Vaught in the most recent primary for the Ward III council seat. Myres got 609 votes, Adrian 415 and Vaught brought up the rear with 308 (eliminating him from running in the general election).

Next up was the November general election. Adrian came out on top with 1128 votes and Myres was 70 votes behind with 1058.

Now that is what begs some questions needing answers. Why did 5 members of the council ignore the votes of 1,058 Ward III residents and appoint someone who did not even do anything to really show that they wanted to represent that ward?

I sent an email on Tuesday 11/20/18 to the five council members who voted for her. Those were Jim Neighbor, Matt Zimmerman, Stephanie Meyer, Mickey Sandifer and Lindsey Constance.

In the email I asked: “What factually specific objective information concerning Ms. Larson-Bunnell’s history did you feel was superior to the fact that 1,058 Ward III residents had cast votes for Mr. Dave Myres in the most recent city election? It’s highly probable that there are 1,058 residents of Ward III that would be interested in your replies.”

As of Friday evening, none of the five had responded.

Ray Erlichman

Shawnee