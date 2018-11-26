Two injured in Interstate 435 rollover

Two people were injured when the vehicle they were riding in crashed on Interstate 435 north near Johnson Drive on Monday afternoon.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says two Kansas City, Kansas residents were driving northbound on I-435 when the driver lost control on the slushy highway. The vehicle went into the median where it then overturned. The crash occurred around 1:15 p.m.

Troopers say the vehicle was a 2009 Dodge Caliber which was being driven by a 28-year-old man with a 26-year-old female as a passenger. Both were wearing seatbelts when the crash occurred. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Johnson County Med-Act Public Information Officer Alyson Angell says they transported both people to the Overland Park Regional Medical Center. Both were listed in "stable condition."

Shawnee Police and fire also responded to the crash.

Operation 100 News provides overnight news coverage for the Shawnee Dispatch. Follow on Twitter for real-time updates.