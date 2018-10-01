Arrest warrant issued following three attempted sexual assaults

Shawnee Police have confirmed three recent residential burglaries and alleged sex crimes involved the same suspect.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 18-year-old William Louis Elliot. The warrant, issued in the Johnson County District Court, is for aggravated burglary and aggravated sexual battery.

In a news release on Monday afternoon, Maj. Sam Larson stated, "In each of these burglaries, entry was made into the residence, two apartments and one single-family home, through an unlocked door and a sexual assault or attempted sexual assault occurred inside the residence."

The first incident was reported to police just before 1 a.m. on Sept. 28 in the Fox Run Apartments near 75th Street and Goddard Street. The second was reported around 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 28 at a home near 55th Street and Caenen Street. The third was on Monday about 12:45 a.m. in the Fox Run Apartments near 75th Street and Goddard Street.

Detectives, with the assistance of the Johnson County Criminalistics Laboratory, continue to follow up on leads in the cases.

"We ask that residents routinely double check all doors (front, back, sliding glass, etc.) and lower level windows on their homes to make sure they are locked," Larson said in the news release.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Elliot is asked to call 911, the Shawnee Police Department at 913-631-2150 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Operation 100 News provides overnight news coverage for the Shawnee Dispatch. Follow on Twitter for real-time updates.