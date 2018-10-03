Shawnee Mission North soccer team falls to Gardner-Edgerton in overtime

After tying Lawrence High School on the road Sept. 27, the Shawnee Mission North High School boys' soccer team returned home to face Gardner-Edgerton High School Tuesday night at Shawnee Mission North High School in Shawnee. Shawnee Mission North (4-6-1) lost a second half lead, and fell to previously winless Gardner-Edgerton in overtime by a score of 3-4.

Shawnee Mission North secured an early lead, as sophomore Victor Bideau knocked through a goal with 30:36 remaining in the first half to give his team a 1-0 lead.

Shawnee Mission North struck again with the clock winding down in the first half, as senior Bryan Aguirre kicked through a goal with 1:11 remaining until halftime.

Shawnee Mission North led Gardner-Edgerton by a score of 2-0 at the half.

Shawnee Mission North increased its lead early in the second half, as senior Sam Goldman controlled a long pass and knocked through a goal on a one-on-one opportunity with 29:35 remaining in regulation to give his team a 3-0 lead.

Nearly two minutes later, Gardner-Edgerton began to get back in the game. It knocked through a goal with 27:57 remaining in regulation to cut Shawnee Mission North's lead to a 3-1 margin.

Gardner-Edgerton narrowed the lead later in the second half, as it knocked through a goal with 7:46 left in regulation to make it a 3-2 ballgame.

Gardner-Edgerton completed its comeback in the final minute of regulation. It knocked through a goal with 26.3 seconds on the clock to tie the game at 3-3.

Shawnee Mission North head coach Jaime Velez gave his thoughts on what happened with his team after it took a 3-0 lead.

"I think they thought they were going to win. They didn't have it in their mind that they have to play the same way that they were playing when they were up 3-0. They just relaxed and let (Gardner-Edgerton) do what they wanted to do," Velez said. "We had our chances. We missed a lot of chances to score. We tried to do too much. We were playing with the ball instead of passing it."

Shawnee Mission North had a shot at a last second victory, but a header by senior Christian Lipari went wide right as time expired. The game went to overtime.

Neither team was able to score in the first overtime period. However, Lipari exited the game with an injury with 4:08 left in the extra time.

The game ended in the second overtime period. Gardner-Edgerton knocked through a goal with 4:02 remaining to upset Shawnee Mission North and take a 3-4 victory.

Velez evaluated his team's performance Tuesday night.

"Sometimes we're a great team that can compete against anybody. Sometimes we're a different team that can get scored on easily. If we don't change that in our heads and be the same players every single time, it's going to be a tough season," Velez said.

Shawnee Mission North will be back in action Thursday, when it will face Shawnee Mission West High School in a road match.