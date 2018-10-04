Mill Valley cross country team takes first at Mill Valley Cat Classic

It was a strong day for the Mill Valley High School cross country team Wednesday. Both its boys' and girls' teams placed first in the Mill Valley Cat Classic meet, which was held at Shawnee Mission Park in Shawnee.

The girls team placed first with a total score of 19 — 47 points ahead of the second place team. Freshman Katie Schwartzkopf led the way for Mill Valley, as she placed first in the 5k run with a time of 19:09.20.

Mill Valley head coach Chris McAfee talked about Schwartzkopf's performance.

"She was good. She hasn't had a meet yet where we've challenged her to go out and run and take the lead and win a race from the beginning. That was hard for her at the varsity level. I think she didn't know what to do in the middle of the race, but she took off in the end. (Wednesday) was a good day for her," McAfee said.

Junior Morgan Koca placed second with a time of 19:22.70. Sophomore Molly Ricker placed fourth with a time of 20:00.70. Senior Delaney Kemp placed fifth with a time of 20:10.00.

Junior Molly Haymaker placed seventh with a time of 20:32.70. Sophomore Josie Taylor placed 15th with a time of 21:23.20. Freshman Logan Pfeister placed 20th with a time of 21:50.80. Freshman Bridget Roy placed 25th with a time of 21:58.30.

McAfee evaluated his girls' team performance.

"We've been on a roll. It's good to keep that going. We're trying to get a little better and get our pack a little tighter. We were able to accomplish that. I'm excited about that," McAfee said.

The boys' team also placed first with a total score of 20 — 55 points ahead of the second place team. Junior Jack Terry placed first in the 5k run with a time of 16:15.00.

"It was really good to see (Terry) bounce back. He'd had a sports hernia and missed some training. He got back into it and he hasn't felt like himself the last couple of races. It was good to see him bounce back," McAfee said. "The guy who finished second (Gardner-Edgerton High School senior Trent Cochran) is the defending State champion. It was good for (Terry) to be able to measure himself against good competition."

Junior Darius Hightower placed third with a time of 16:42.60. Senior Matt Turner placed fourth with a time of 16:45.20. Junior Nathan Greenfield placed fifth with a time of 17:02.60.

Junior Nick Schmidt placed seventh with a time of 17:15.00. Sophomore Carsyn Turpin placed eighth with a time of 17:21.50. Sophomore Karch Crawford placed 21st with a time of 17:44.10. Junior Josh Mansfield placed 23rd with a time of 17:48.10. Sophomore Cameron Coad placed 24th with a time of 17:48.60.

Sophomore John Lehan placed 35th with a time of 18:24.90. Senior Dylan Wootton placed 45th with a time of 18:34.40. Senior Zach Bossert placed 71st with a time of 20:39.10. Junior Joey Gillette placed 76th with a time of 21:27.20.

McAfee evaluated how his team ran Wednesday.

"It was good. We knew a lot of teams weren't bringing their varsity (runners), so there were little things we wanted to work on. I think we were able to accomplish some things and get a little bit better. It's always good to win and have a lot of kids medal. We were happy about that," McAfee said.

Shawnee Mission North High School, De Soto High School, and Maranatha Christian Academy also competed in the meet.

The Shawnee Mission North girls' team placed sixth with a total score of 176. Josie Tyrrell placed 26th with a time of 22:01.60. Freshman Chloee Belgum placed 30th with a time of 22:35.80. Junior Avi Berry placed 41st with a time of 23:57.50. Sophomore Christianna Kasunic placed 48th with a time of 25:53.80. Christy Reiter placed 49th with a time of 25:53.90. Niyya Negatu placed 50th with a time of 25:59.70.

The Shawnee Mission North boys' team placed sixth with a total score of 158. Junior Zach Bell placed 11th with a time of 17:28.00. Junior Blake Taylor placed 28th with a time of 17:57.10. Freshman Major Ewers placed 36th with a time of 18:28.10. Sophomore Mitchell Cheatham placed 49th with a time of 18:49.60. Junior Arlo Kinsey placed 54th with a time of 19:03.60. Junior Thomas Parnell placed 72nd with a time of 20:43.20. Junior Logan Setzkorn placed 73rd with a time of 20:54.10.

The De Soto boys' team placed ninth with a total score of 230. Freshman Vinnie Capling placed 33rd with a time of 18:19.60. Junior Jack Loomis placed 50th with a time of 18:50.30. Senior Aydan VanMeerhaeghe placed 52nd with a time of 18:52.50. Sophomore Brady Hudelson placed 63rd with a time of 19:51.30. Freshman Owen Gier placed 66th with a time of 20:01.50. Sophomore Kaleb Barnes placed 70th with a time of 20:27.20. Sophomore Keaton Higgins placed 75th with a time of 21:10.60.

The De Soto girls' team did not place, as only one runner cracked the top 54. Sophomore Nicole Schottler placed 12th with a time of 21:02.60.

Maranatha competed in the junior varsity runs Wednesday. On the boys' side, freshman Joe Goodman placed 32nd with a time of 20:25.10. Junior James Heddings placed 212th with a time of 27:40.20.

On the girls' side, Maranatha placed sixth with a total score of 179. Junior Taylor Shiner placed 13th with a time of 24:19.20. Freshman Sara Peck placed 33rd with a time of 26:21.40. Sophomore Reece Higginbotham placed 40th with a time of 27:00.20. Sophomore Claudia Heddings placed 58th with a time of 28:40.50. Senior Mariah Karley placed 83rd with a time of 31:49.60. Senior Mellenie Reddick placed 95th with a time of 33:48.20.