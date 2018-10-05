Free AARP driver safety classes to be offered in Roeland Park

From 2015 to 2016, Kansas saw a 21 percent increase in driving fatalities.

In actual numbers, the state went from 355 (83 of which were alcohol related) to 429 (94 alcohol related).

Seventeen percent of those fatalities involved drivers over 65- the third-highest percentage in the nation for drivers of that age group.

In a proclamation, Governor Colyer declared October as Driver Safety month in the state of Kansas.

There are upcoming free AARP driver safety courses scheduled this month for Kansas residents.

The course includes tips to prevent distracted driving and advice for handling trouble spots such as left turns and roundabouts. Again, the course is free, but space is limited.

Drivers of any age who complete the Smart Driver course are eligible for a multiyear auto insurance discount.

Two classes will be held in Roeland Park this month, with one on Oct. 13 and one on Oct. 20. Both will take place at the Roeland Park Community Center at 4850 Rosewood Dr.

Those interested need to register by calling 913-826-3160.