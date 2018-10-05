Learn how to motivate citizens to the polls

Motivating people to vote involves proven strategies as well as new approaches.

In an upcoming event, “Get Out the Vote: What Works,” you will learn how to get more Johnson County residents to the polls for each and every election.

The event takes place from 9-10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Atonement Lutheran Church, 9948 Metcalf Avenue, Overland Park.

Coffee and treats will be served at 8:30 a.m. before the presentation.

Presenters include Patrick Miller, PhD, assistant professor of political science, University of Kansas, and Brandi Fisher, executive director, Mainstream Coalition.

This event sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Johnson County is free and open to the public.

For more information, visit lwvjoco.org.