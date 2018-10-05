Shawnee students earn Kansas State University degrees, honors

More than 650 students completed degree requirements from Kansas State University this summer.

The graduates hail from 65 Kansas counties, 38 states and 29 countries.

Degrees earned include 353 bachelor’s, 245 master’s and 52 doctorates.

Several students earned multiple degrees.

The list included several names from Shawnee.

The summer K-State graduates from Shawnee are: Margaret Baughman, Bachelor of Science in Apparel and Textiles; Shanice Handy, Bachelor of Science; Madeline Male, Bachelor of Science in Hospitality Management; Katie McKinley, Bachelor of Arts; Tyler Nelson, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Darrien Savage, Bachelor of Science; Louis Schuler, Bachelor of Science in Apparel and Textiles; Denise Skinner, Bachelor of Science in Dietetics, Summa Cum Laude