De Soto football team takes first loss of season to Basehor-Linwood

— The De Soto High School football team entered Friday night's home matchup against Basehor-Linwood High School with an undefeated record. It was scoring an average of 43.4 points per game, and only allowing 6.8 points per game. That winning streak ended Friday night, as De Soto (5-1) fell to Basehor-Linwood (5-1) by a score of 27-35.

De Soto struck first Friday night. After forcing a three-and-out on the first possession of the game, De Soto went on a six play drive that ended in a 49 yard touchdown run by sophomore running back Tyson Priddy. De Soto led Basehor-Linwood by a score of 7-0 with 8:32 left in the first quarter.

"We ran an option there. We bounced the ball outside and (Priddy) got to the edge and got a big run," De Soto head coach Brian King said.

De Soto forced another three-and-out, but was forced to punt on its second offensive possession. Basehor-Linwood went on its own six play drive on the next possession. The drive included a 31 yard pass play and a 28 yard rush. Basehor-Linwood scored on a four yard rushing touchdown to make it a 7-7 ballgame with 1:16 left in the first quarter.

De Soto was back on defense after going three-and-out on its third offensive possession of the night. Basehor-Linwood opened its drive with a 37 yard run. It converted an 18 yard pass on fourth down before it scored again on an eight yard rushing touchdown. With 8:19 left in the half, De Soto trailed 7-14.

De Soto went on an eight play drive on its next possession. The drive ended in a fumble, which was recovered by Basehor-Linwood.

Neither team could add more points, as De Soto went into halftime trailing 7-14.

De Soto punted on its first offensive possession after halftime. It forced a fourth down stop on Basehor-Linwood's next possession, but sophomore quarterback Jackson Miller threw an interception on the first play of De Soto's next drive.

On its possession following the interception, Basehor-Linwood went on a 10 play drive. The drive included a fourth down conversion. Basehor-Linwood added to its lead with a six yard touchdown pass to make it a 7-21 game with 3:40 remaining in the quarter.

Basehor-Linwood immediately struck again, as it returned a De Soto fumble 52 yards for a touchdown. De Soto trailed 7-28 with 3:22 left in the quarter.

De Soto punted on its next possession. Basehor-Linwood went on a drive that lasted into the fourth quarter. With Basehor-Linwood inside De Soto's five yard line, De Soto forced a fourth down. Basehor-Linwood lined up to kick a field goal, but the holder kept the snap and threw it into the end zone for a two yard touchdown pass. De Soto trailed 7-35 with 9:32 remaining in the game.

De Soto quickly responded. Using a series of long pass plays, De Soto narrowed the deficit with a 20 yard touchdown run from Miller. De Soto trailed 14-35 with 7:46 left in the game.

Basehor-Linwood fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and gave the ball back to De Soto. De Soto couldn't capitalize on the quick change of possession, as it failed to convert a fourth down.

After forcing a stop on its next defensive possession, De Soto quickly went back to work. It scored on a four play drive that was capped by a physical 23 yard touchdown grab by senior running back Keegan Sturdy. All of a sudden, De Soto trailed Basehor-Linwood by a score of 21-35 with 4:10 left in the game.

De Soto forced a punt. It marched down the field as quickly as possible on a 10 play drive, but De Soto ran out of time. Senior tight end Connor Flynn grabbed a 10 yard touchdown pass as time expired. De Soto lost by a score of 27-35.

Miller completed 12-of-25 passes for 183 yards. He threw two touchdowns and one interception.

"(Friday) was a great growth experience for him. We got rattled early and we wanted to see how we responded to adversity. (Miller) is a high character kid that didn't lie down and kept plugging away. He really responded in the second half. I'm proud of him," King said.

Miller led De Soto on the ground, as well. He recorded 13 carries for 79 yards and a touchdown, but he also fumbled the ball. Senior running back Connor Brady finished with 12 carries for 63 yards. Priddy recorded four carries for 48 yards and a touchdown. Junior Dallas Williams recorded one carry for two yards. Sturdy had two carries for -1 yards, and junior Shane Watts finished with one carry for -2 yards.

Sturdy led De Soto through the air with five catches for 86 yards and a touchdown.

"(Sturdy's) a heck of a ballplayer. He's a great receiver. He's very shifty. He's been a phenomenal asset to us in his first year at De Soto High School. He's a great leader and a phenomenal receiver. He's a team player who can make big plays," King said.

Flynn finished with four catches for 68 yards and a touchdown. Williams caught one pass for 15 yards. Priddy caught one pass for seven yards. Senior Brandon Taylor caught one pass for seven yards.

De Soto racked up 372 total yards Friday.

De Soto allowed Basehor-Linwood to accumulate 351 total yards, including 139 yards through the air and 212 yards on the ground.

King talked about how his team can respond to Friday's loss.

"We talk to these kids all the time about playing this game for the adversity it creates and how you respond to it. We could have used a little more adversity earlier in the year to respond to. As much it hurts to lose, we're going to take a positive from this," King said. "We played a good team that exposed us in ways we need to get better. We have not been exposed for the first five weeks. All we can do right now is look at the film and find out what we need to do to compete at a higher level."

De Soto will be back in action Oct. 12, when it will travel to Tecumseh to face Shawnee Heights High School.