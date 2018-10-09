Shawnee celebrates autumn with annual Scarecrow Festival

Despite the rain, dozens of families eagerly showed up for the city of Shawnee’s annual Scarecrow Festival on Saturday morning.

Creative scarecrows, decorated by various local businesses, were on full display along Johnson Drive in front of city hall, which sits west of Nieman Road.

People of all ages also enjoyed pumpkin painting, building their own scarecrow and other kid-friendly activities.

There was also a baking contest for best pumpkin bread, pumpkin pie and fruit pie.

Here are the results of the scarecrow contest: Most creative, Aztec Theater; Most Relevant to Business, Envirotech Heating and Cooling; Best Fall Theme, Westlake Ace Hardware; People’s Choice, J.C.’s Barbershop.

If you missed the Scarecrow Festival, don’t fret. The city has another fun fall activity coming up: Historical Hauntings.

Taking place at Shawnee Town 1929, the Halloween-themed event will feature trick-or-treating, tractor drawn hayrides, Farmstead tours, an eyeball candy counting contest, opportunities for Halloween photos and costume contests.

It will take place from 6-8:30 p.m. on Oct. 27.