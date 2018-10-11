Shawnee Mission North volleyball team sweeps Turner High in three sets

— The Shawnee Mission North High School volleyball team traveled to Kansas City Wednesday to face Turner High School. In a best-of-five set match, Shawnee Mission North (5-25) swept Turner (8-21) in three sets to take a victory.

Shawnee Mission North started hot in the first set. It built a 9-2 lead before expanding it to a 14-5 advantage. Turner began to come back. It went on a 7-2 run to make it a 16-12 set. Shawnee Mission North built a 19-15 lead, but Turner kept fighting back.

Turner tied the set at 21-21 before taking a 21-22 lead. Shawnee Mission North was able to recover. It went on a 4-0 run to earn a 25-22 victory in the first set.

Shawnee Mission North head coach Crystal Foss talked about how her team closed out the first set.

"It was a lot of our errors (that gave up the lead). We had at least six serving errors. We just talked about cleaning up our side. We weren't cleaning up our side. Once we did that, then (set) two and (set) three looked a little better for us," Foss said.

Just like in the first set, Shawnee Mission North jumped out to a big advantage to start the second set. It led by a score of 9-0 before Turner went on a brief 3-1 run to make it a 10-3 set.

Shawnee Mission North built a 21-9 lead before taking a 25-10 victory in the second set.

For the first time Wednesday night, Shawnee Mission North started out at a disadvantage. It trailed by a score of 0-1 in the third set before going on a 4-0 run to take a 4-1 lead. Turner made it a 4-3 set before Shawnee Mission North built a 13-3 lead.

Turner was not able to cut into the deficit, as Shawnee Mission North built a 22-7 lead. Turner went on a 5-3 run, but it wasn't nearly enough to make a difference. Shawnee Mission North won the set by a score of 25-12.

Foss evaluated her team's performance Wednesday.

"I thought the girls did well. In the first set, we didn't come with as much energy. It was a weird day for us. It was National Testing Day, so we had a half-day of school," Foss said. "Whenever you change the schedule, the girls get a little crazy. We did a good job. They got refocused, and we brought more energy into the final two sets."

Shawnee Mission North also swept the season series against Turner. The two teams faced off Sept. 18 at Shawnee Mission North High School. Shawnee Mission North defeated Turner in two sets by scores of 25-21 and 25-14.

Foss talked about her team getting its fifth win Wednesday.

"We talked about that (Wednesday). I told them in that third (set) once we had a pretty good lead, that I wasn't sure what everyone individually was playing for, but I let them know that if they were to get this win, it would be big," Foss said. "Five wins is the most for Shawnee Mission North varsity in at least six years that I know of. That's history, and that's something to be proud of."

Shawnee Mission North will wrap up its regular season Oct. 16, when it will host Shawnee Mission Northwest High School.