Shawnee Mission Northwest football team falls to Gardner-Edgerton on senior night

The Shawnee Mission Northwest High School faced one of its biggest tests of the season Thursday night. It hosted Gardner-Edgerton High School, which entered the night ranked No. 4 in Class 6A by Kpreps, and was No. 1 in the standings in the Class 6A East division. Shawnee Mission Northwest (4-3) couldn't keep pace with Gardner-Edgerton (7-0), as it fell by a final score of 27-49.

Shawnee Mission Northwest went three-and-out on its first offensive possession. Gardner-Edgerton marched down the field on a nine-play drive to open the scoring with a two-yard touchdown run with 4:58 left in the first quarter.

On its next drive, Shawnee Mission Northwest used a 12-yard catch by senior Peyton Carder and a 28-yard catch-and-run by junior Ty Lindenman to get in the red zone. Senior Dale Talley III tied the game at 7-7 with a two-yard touchdown catch with 3:25 left in the first quarter.

Shawnee Mission Northwest got the ball back on the next drive, as junior Marques Cook grabbed an interception with 11.2 seconds left in the first quarter. Shawnee Mission Northwest couldn't capitalize on the turnover, as it had a field goal attempt blocked with 11:03 left in the half.

After forcing a punt, Shawnee Mission Northwest drove into the red zone. It attempted to convert on fourth down, but a pass from sophomore quarterback Ty Black fell incomplete.

Gardner-Edgerton did not waste time getting back on the scoreboard. It marched on a seven-play drive that was capped by a 59-yard touchdown run by senior running back Luke Jennings. Gardner-Edgerton took a 7-14 lead with 2:05 remaining in the half.

Gardner-Edgerton scored again almost 20 seconds later. Black threw an interception that was returned 28 yards for a touchdown. Shawnee Mission Northwest trailed 7-21 with 1:47 left until halftime.

Shawnee Mission Northwest went back to work on its next drive. It went on a six-play drive that was highlighted by a 35-yard touchdown catch down the sideline by Talley. After the extra point was blocked, Shawnee Mission Northwest trailed 13-21 with 14.4 seconds remaining until halftime.

Gardner-Edgerton expanded its lead on the first possession of the third quarter. It went on a 10-play drive that was finished with a five-yard touchdown run by Jennings to make it a 13-28 game with eight minutes left in the quarter.

Shawnee Mission Northwest went three-and-out on its next possession. Gardner-Edgerton nearly had another touchdown on the fourth play of its next possession, but it was wiped away by a penalty. Shawnee Mission Northwest senior Mark Addington got the ball back for his team on the next play, as he recovered a fumble with 5:29 left in the quarter.

After it lost two yards on a catch on its first play of the next drive, Shawnee Mission Northwest nearly scored on its next play. Talley caught a short pass and raced 39 yards towards the end zone for a touchdown, but he fumbled the ball out of the end zone for a touchback. Gardner-Edgerton took over with 4:44 left in the third quarter.

"(The fumble) hurt a lot. It happens. We knew that we were going to have some low points in the game. I don't think that we bounced back from (the fumble). I put that on myself, but it happens in the game of football," Talley said.

Gardner-Edgerton scored on a 42-yard touchdown run on the fourth play of its next possession to take a 13-35 lead with 3:05 remaining in the quarter.

Shawnee Mission Northwest started to drive the ball on its next possession, but Black fumbled the ball on fourth down on the seventh play of the drive to give the ball back to Gardner-Edgerton.

Gardner-Edgerton scored one play later. Jennings raced through Shawnee Mission Northwest's defense for a 46-yard touchdown run to make it a 13-42 game with 9.6 seconds left in the third quarter.

After a Shawnee Mission Northwest three-and-out to start the fourth quarter, Gardner-Edgerton scored again on a 45-yard touchdown run to make it a 13-49 game with 10:38 left in regulation.

Shawnee Mission Northwest went on a 10-play drive on its next possession. Lindenman put his team back on the scoreboard with a 14-yard touchdown reception to make it a 21-49 game with 7:58 left in regulation.

Shawnee Mission Northwest got the ball back after successfully recovering an onside kick, but it went three-and-out on its next possession.

Shawnee Mission Northwest forced a punt on its next possession. It let some of its backups play the next possession. It went on a five-play drive that was highlighted by a 34-yard touchdown run by senior running back Tyler Fisher to make it a 27-49 game with 1:37 left.

"Everybody was excited that Fisher got a score. He's a senior, and it's his senior night. If there's any silver lining (to the game), it was that (Fisher got to make a play. That was exciting for him," Shawnee Mission Northwest head coach Bo Black said.

That would be the final score, as Gardner-Edgerton ran out the clock to win the game.

Bo evaluated his team's performance Thursday.

"I think we battled for the first half. At the end, we really got worn down. The physicality of (Gardner-Edgerton's) football team beat us down in the end," Bo said.

Black completed 25-of-46 passes for 262 yards and three touchdowns. He threw one interception and lost one fumble.

"I think he did pretty good. There are always things that he correct. (Gardner-Edgerton's) game plan was to blitz him on every single down. He had to come off to some check-downs. He played well," Bo said.

Talley led Shawnee Mission Northwest through the air with five catches for 92 yards and two touchdowns. He lost one fumble.

Lindenman finished with five catches for 70 yards and a touchdown, while also running the ball four times for 18 yards.

Gardner-Edgerton controlled the game on the ground, as it rushed for 489 yards Thursday.

Shawnee Mission Northwest will wrap up the regular season Oct. 19, when it will travel to Shawnee Mission South High School to face Shawnee Mission South.